Village Pizzeria Partners with PAWS for National Dog Day Fundraiser

August is National Dog Month, and Village Pizzeria & PAWS of Coronado, a local non-profit animal shelter, are teaming up for an un-fur-gettable National Dog Day celebration on August 26th from 12-4pm.

The event will have an information booth set up on the Village Pizzeria (Orange Ave. location) patio for guests to learn more about PAWS, including pet fostering and adoptions, donations, volunteer opportunities, and more. PAWS will also be bringing their available dogs for a meet and greet!

Guests can expect some exciting doggie giveaways, including branded Village Pizzeria pet bandanas, frozen peanut butter banana pup-sicles, coupons to local pet stores, and a photo booth for guests and their furry friends!

What’s more? Guests who ‘bark’ will receive a 50% discount on any pizza, and the other 50% will be matched by Village Pizzeria as a donation to PAWS.

*Deal + Proceeds will be active and collected at Village Pizzeria Bayside.





