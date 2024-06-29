Saturday, June 29, 2024
Learn How to Respond Quickly to Cardiac Emergencies – July 19

City of Coronado
Recognizing the signs of sudden cardiac arrest and knowing what actions to take can save lives. San Diego Project Heartbeat is offering a training session on “hands only” CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and using an AED (automated external defibrillator).

Join us at the John D. Spreckels Center for a free class on Friday, July 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Project Heartbeat aims to boost survival rates by providing CPR/AED training and facilitating access to defibrillators. While this session does not lead to CPR certification, it equips attendees with vital life-saving skills. CPR is crucial in emergencies like cardiac arrest, significantly increasing survival chances.

Admission is free, but registration is required. Sign up online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the Spreckels Center front desk at 1019 Seventh Street to secure your spot.



