Explore the John D. Spreckels Center: Newcomer Tour – July 18

Discover the vibrant community hub that is the John D. Spreckels Center! Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a frequent guest, there’s always something new to explore at the Spreckels Center. Join us on Thursday, July 18, for a brief and completely free newcomer’s tour from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Meet our welcoming staff and take a firsthand look at the variety of activities, classes, and special events offered here. Located in the heart of town, across from Spreckels Park and adjacent to the Coronado Public Library, the Spreckels Center is a perfect gathering place for friends.

No registration is necessary, and there are no membership fees. For more details, visit us online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-435-7343, or drop by our front desk at 1019 Seventh Street. Come see all that the Spreckels Center has to offer!





