Saturday, June 29, 2024
Community News

Explore the John D. Spreckels Center: Newcomer Tour – July 18

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Discover the vibrant community hub that is the John D. Spreckels Center! Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a frequent guest, there’s always something new to explore at the Spreckels Center. Join us on Thursday, July 18, for a brief and completely free newcomer’s tour from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Meet our welcoming staff and take a firsthand look at the variety of activities, classes, and special events offered here. Located in the heart of town, across from Spreckels Park and adjacent to the Coronado Public Library, the Spreckels Center is a perfect gathering place for friends.

No registration is necessary, and there are no membership fees. For more details, visit us online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-435-7343, or drop by our front desk at 1019 Seventh Street. Come see all that the Spreckels Center has to offer!



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Learn How to Respond Quickly to Cardiac Emergencies – July 19

Community News

City of Coronado Free Summer Shuttle Bus Service Starts July 1

Community News

Down on the Farm at the New Crown City Camp

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – June 13-19, 2024

Community News

KMAC Foundation Sailing Training – June 29

Community News

Coronado High School All-Class Reunion – July 3

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

Thursday Scrabble Nights at the Spreckels Center Begin July 18

Entertainment

Get Ready to Rock at the John D. Spreckels Center Karaoke Night – July 11

Sports

Twilight Lawn Bowling Lessons – Thursday Evenings

Community News

Coronado Community Center Gym Reopens on June 15 with Brand New Floor

Entertainment

Skylarks Doo-Wop Vocal Group at Spreckels Center – July 2

Community News

Guided Group Meditation at Spreckels Center, Last Thursday of the Month

More Local News

The Coronado Ferry Will Cost $9 Per Ride Starting June 28

News

County Will Study Sewage Crisis’ Health Impacts; Peters Requests More Money for IBWC

News

Hollister Pump Station Spills Again; County Will Vote on Program Tracking Sewage Impacts

News

CUSD Update: Budget Deficit Looms as Board Approves 2.5% Pay Increase for Superintendent; Teachers Ask for 10%

Education

Mark Warner Announces Candidacy for Coronado City Council

Letters to the Editor

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Behind the Scenes of CIFF Gidget Comes to Coronado – July...