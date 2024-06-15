Port of San Diego Welcomes GilAnthony Ungab as Newest Port Commissioner

The Port of San Diego welcomes GilAnthony Ungab as the newest commissioner to be appointed by the National City Council. On June 14, Commissioner Ungab was sworn in by his nephew, Richard Ungab.
“I look forward to working with Commissioner Ungab to advance and implement the National City Balanced Plan which will expand public park space and provide new commercial recreation opportunities for visitors and the community as well as improve maritime operations for our working waterfront businesses,” said Chairman Frank Urtasun, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “Additionally, his perspective and experience as a medical physician and community advocate will be invaluable as we continue improving public health and air quality through our electrification efforts as part of our Maritime Clean Air Strategy.”
Commissioner Ungab is a National City native and the first Filipino to serve on the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. He is a retired private practice cardiac electrophysiologist and former medical director of cardiac electrophysiology at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. He served as a member on research and development committees at Boston Scientific, St Jude, and Biotronik. Dr. Ungab is co-founder and chief medical officer for Lucia Health Guidelines, which works to advance guideline-based treatment focused on atrial fibrillation and stroke prevention. Commissioner Ungab was also a co-founder of Geneva Healthcare Solutions, a remote monitoring company (acquired by BioTelemetry Inc.).