Port of San Diego Welcomes GilAnthony Ungab as Newest Port Commissioner

The Port of San Diego welcomes GilAnthony Ungab as the newest commissioner to be appointed by the National City Council. On June 14, Commissioner Ungab was sworn in by his nephew, Richard Ungab.

“I look forward to working with Commissioner Ungab to advance and implement the National City Balanced Plan which will expand public park space and provide new commercial recreation opportunities for visitors and the community as well as improve maritime operations for our working waterfront businesses,” said Chairman Frank Urtasun, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “Additionally, his perspective and experience as a medical physician and community advocate will be invaluable as we continue improving public health and air quality through our electrification efforts as part of our Maritime Clean Air Strategy.”

Commissioner Ungab is a National City native and the first Filipino to serve on the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. He is a retired private practice cardiac electrophysiologist and former medical director of cardiac electrophysiology at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. He served as a member on research and development committees at Boston Scientific, St Jude, and Biotronik. Dr. Ungab is co-founder and chief medical officer for Lucia Health Guidelines, which works to advance guideline-based treatment focused on atrial fibrillation and stroke prevention. Commissioner Ungab was also a co-founder of Geneva Healthcare Solutions, a remote monitoring company (acquired by BioTelemetry Inc.).

The Port is governed by a seven-member board, of which three members are appointed by the San Diego City Council and one each is appointed by the city councils of Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, and National City. The Board of Port Commissioners is responsible for setting the policies by which the Port of San Diego conducts its day-to-day operations under the guidance of its president and chief executive officer.

The Port of San Diego manages San Diego Bay and 34 miles of its beautiful, natural waterfront for the people of California. The Port was established in 1962 under the Port Act and is charged with implementing the Public Trust Doctrine. Consistent with the responsibilities laid out in these documents, the Port and its five member cities – Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, National City and San Diego – have worked together to develop and promote commerce, navigation, recreation, and fisheries on and around San Diego Bay for over 60 years. Self-funded, the Port contributes billions annually to San Diego’s economy, benefiting the community, local businesses, and employees. Businesses at the Port provide thousands of good-paying jobs, supporting individuals and families throughout the region, and millions of people enjoy a remarkable way of life offered by San Diego Bay and its waterfront communities.





