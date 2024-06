seconSeThe Friends of the Coronado Public Library (FOL) held their annual volunteer appreciation luncheon to thank the many volunteers who work in the FOL’s Second Hand Prose bookstore.

The bookstore, located behind the Library and across from the Coronado High School on D Avenue, is open daily and sells donated books and DVDs in good condition.

“Volunteers of the Year,” Regina Schulz and Jim Thomson, were recognized for their many hours of volunteer work in support of the organization.