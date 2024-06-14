Coronado Community Center Gym Reopens on June 15 with Brand New Floor

The gymnasium in the Coronado Community Center will reopen on Saturday, June 15, featuring a brand-new floor. Regular operating hours will resume, including open gym and on-site youth camps this summer, starting with Basketball Camp and Jump Rope Camp on Monday, June 17. Look for Basketball, Volleyball, Dodgeball, Jump Rope, and Pee Wee Sports Camps in the gym this summer.

Musical Theater Camps will also begin on Monday, June 17, in the community center dance studio, with its newly refinished floors. We are thrilled to welcome you back! Feel free to drop by and check out the renovations.

For inquiries about specific recreation programs, please contact us at 619-522-7342 or visit coronado.ca.us/register.





