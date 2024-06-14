Friday, June 14, 2024
Community News

Coronado Community Center Gym Reopens on June 15 with Brand New Floor

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

The gymnasium in the Coronado Community Center will reopen on Saturday, June 15, featuring a brand-new floor. Regular operating hours will resume, including open gym and on-site youth camps this summer, starting with Basketball Camp and Jump Rope Camp on Monday, June 17. Look for Basketball, Volleyball, Dodgeball, Jump Rope, and Pee Wee Sports Camps in the gym this summer.

Musical Theater Camps will also begin on Monday, June 17, in the community center dance studio, with its newly refinished floors. We are thrilled to welcome you back! Feel free to drop by and check out the renovations.

For inquiries about specific recreation programs, please contact us at 619-522-7342 or visit coronado.ca.us/register.

 

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Annual Independence Day Big Bay Boom on San Diego Bay

Community News

Creation of The League of Wives Memorial (video)

Community News

Canine Mayor – Vote Before June 27

Community News

The League of Wives Memorial Statue Arrives in Coronado (video)

Community News

Guided Group Meditation at Spreckels Center, Last Thursday of the Month

Community News

Eating for a Healthy Heart – June 20

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Eating for a Healthy Heart – June 20

Community News

Coronado Jump Rope Camps for Kids

Community News

Coronado Community Center Presents: Free Summer Entertainment Wednesdays

Community News

New Crown City Camp – Summer Fun for Ages 6-12

Community News

Spreckels Center to Reopen on June 17

Community News

Armchair Travel – Cycling Through Japan: A Journey Through Kyoto and the Noto Peninsula – June 19

More Local News

Creation of The League of Wives Memorial (video)

Community News

After Everest Summit, Bailey Reflects – And Plans for the Next

News

The League of Wives Memorial Statue Arrives in Coronado (video)

Community News

CHS Class of 2024 Valedictorian & Co-Salutatorians: Gabe Langevin, Andreana Frangos, & Cate Gregory

Education

CUSD Update: Salary Negotiations Stalled; End-of-Year Celebrations at Board Meeting

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Annual Independence Day Big Bay Boom on San Diego Bay