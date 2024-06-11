We are celebrating Father’s Day with a look into three of the many father and son businesses in Coronado. While working together can have its challenges, these men share how they serve our community while enjoying their time together!
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Celebrating Father and Son Businesses in Honor of Father’s Day
In 1990, Jimmy founded Jimmy B Quick Plumbing. His son Mike joined the business in 1998 and his son Joe joined in 2000.
Jim: During high school breaks I had them work with me one at a time and they seemed to enjoy it.
Mike: It was an automatic job. I didn’t have to go to school and it was enjoyable.
Joe: I have a strong sense of family loyalty, plus it’s working on the most beautiful island with the friendliest people — a customer knitted my child blanket when she was born.
Jim: Enjoying time with my boys and enjoying the fact that not too many fathers and sons can work together.
Mike: Getting to know my dad better.
Joe: Starting every day having coffee and organizing our day together.
Jim: My challenge is trying to think of a challenge, we get along so good.
Mike: Trying to put up with my dad’s OCD keeping the truck clean.
Joe: Any partnership has its challenges. Working side-by-side every day can be frustrating. Being family helps this partnership work because we can work through any differences we encounter.
Jim: I’m getting older; I appreciate the fact that my sons can help me with the physical part.
Mike: I can rely on my dad if I get stuck on a job.
Joe: Covid was hard on all of us. Even when things were slow, at least we were going through it together.
Jim: Patience is a virtue, and nothing is more important than having family close to you.
Mike: Listen to each other. Both sides have good ideas and different ways to fix the problem.
Joe: You will get into disagreements. You will get frustrated. But at the end of the day, you get to have a relationship with your father. If it works in your situation, I highly recommend trying it. The payoff is worth it.
To contact Jimmy B Quick for your plumbing needs, call or text 619-575-6307.
—————————————————————————–
Ara began his real estate career in 1973 and his son Ryan began his own real estate career in 2006. The men joined together in 2017 when they officially formed The Koubeserian Group.
Ara: My dad’s advice was to take real estate courses in college. The fascinating clients we have make us passionate about the industry, I’ve explored all fields of real estate. It was my lifelong dream that once I was established in the real estate industry to have my son join me. I never pushed or advised Ryan to enter the field.
Ryan: It’s all I’ve ever known, from open houses with my dad when I was in diapers, to being babysat by Jerry Snyder (the developer of the Coronado Shores’ son), to coffee with Mr. Bill Krisel, the godfather of mid-century modern architecture who designed the Coronado Shores, there was really no other path.
Ara: The interaction of us together and how we put our minds together to successfully reach a common goal.
Ryan: Every day I get to work with, hang out, and strategize with my best friend. We have more fun than anyone. We partake in one of our clients’ biggest investments and see the results of their enjoyment. A lot of laughing and a lot of exceptional transactions. When our clients hire us, they essentially get two brokers with almost 70 years of combined real estate experience, primarily at The Shores, no one has that, and I can’t imagine ever will.
Ara: Where to draw the line between father/son and business. We have mastered that with time however, as we have always been able to communicate with one another.
Ryan: Exactly what my dad said in reverse. There was a time where I felt obligated to call him Ara for business purposes, I’ve decided at 42 I’m just going to call him dad. We find ourselves talking about business when we need to switch off and go into family mode, the reality is we both love real estate and talking about it.
Ara: We have had some challenging transactions selling real estate along the San Diego coast over the years and we’ve always come out on top together.
Ryan: We have had some hilarious moments and also victoriously navigated some intense transactions together. My favorite memory in business together has to be about two years ago when we sold the highest ever recorded sales price at the Coronado Shores for our clients. That record shattered the previous by about a million dollars and still stands today, that was a monumental feat that I couldn’t be prouder we accomplished together, the truth is there are many memories.
Ara: Be open to new ideas and be prepared to face unforeseen challenges such as the balance of old and new ideas. The technology has changed immensely since I started in the business where we used a single page purchase agreement.
Ryan: Respect your elders. There is not a penny in the world that is worth compromising your family relationship. If you do it for the right reasons and with integrity, the road is incredibly easy to travel, if you can’t do that don’t go into business together. For us its easy, sometimes he’s right, sometimes I’m right, together we always find the solution. We listen to each other.
Follow them on Instagram or reach out to the team for your real estate needs at Coronado Shores Company.
————————————————————————
In 1996, Mike started QualCraft Inc. His father Paul joined the company in 2014.
After years of supporting and helping each other’s construction companies, Paul agreed to join forces with QualCraft Construction and finish his career helping his son Mike.
Mike: During my early years of working construction, my dad taught me what a hard day’s work looks like and how to take pride in your work. I bring those lessons to work with me every day. My dad is also a master craftsman. We are very fortunate to have someone around to mentor and teach our team the hands on aspects of the construction trades. He also seems to have every tool known to man on his truck, which regularly bails us out of some problem.
Paul: I’m extremely proud of the company my son has built. His work ethics are second to none. I’m so happy to be part of the team and support him in any way I can.
None we can think of.
Mike: I miss the early years right out of high school when I worked with and for my dad’s construction company. We rode in the same truck to work. We worked side by side all day long every day. My mom packed us a lunch and we headed out early and got home late. I can’t remember a single bad day.
No one is going to look after your best interest the way family will.
To contact them, visit the QualCraft Construction Inc website.