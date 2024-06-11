Celebrating Father and Son Businesses in Honor of Father’s Day

What led to each joining the business?

Jim: During high school breaks I had them work with me one at a time and they seemed to enjoy it.

Mike: It was an automatic job. I didn’t have to go to school and it was enjoyable.

Joe: I have a strong sense of family loyalty, plus it’s working on the most beautiful island with the friendliest people — a customer knitted my child blanket when she was born.