Thursday, June 6, 2024
Letters to the Editor

Witch Hunting

1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Submitted by Brian L. Trotier

Attorney Mike Giorgino claims the documentary “God and Country” is a propaganda film intended to serve as “red meat for blue voters.” This is an incredibly shallow and misleading view of what this film represents and what threat Christian Nationalism presents for our democracy. Christian Nationalism is not a religion; it is a radical political movement cloaked in religious terminology to mislead both its followers and the general public. The goal of Christian Nationalism is to replace our democratic form of government with a theocracy where their Bible and their God will replace the U S Constitution and Bill of Rights. He also asserts the film uses “guilt by association” to link his hero, convicted felon Donald Trump, to other fascist leaders like Hitler. In reality the film explains how Hitler used a Christian theologian to take power in Germany and we all know how that ended.

In short, we hunt witches [Where Does the Witch Hunt End?] because we keep finding them. We believe strongly in freedom of religion. In fact, we think diverse theological views are indicative of a healthy society. On the other hand, the Awaken “Church” which is part of the Christian Nationalist movement rejects other religions and different Biblical interpretations. In essence, it’s their way or the highway. The author then goes on to quote Karl Popper who said this of tolerating the intolerant: “as long as we can counter them by rational argument and keep them in check by public opinion, suppression would certainly be unwise”. Well, that’s exactly what the film does. It uses facts, history, and rational arguments to educate the public about the risk posed to both Christianity and democracy by Christian Nationalism. The question Giorgino does not answer is what we do when rational arguments and public opinion aren’t enough to stop the intolerant “religions” like Awaken from infecting a community like Coronado.

In conclusion, if a “church” is really just a front for a radical political movement called Christian Nationalism and is seeking to destroy democracy and install theocratic rule in America, then we feel the need to speak up and speak out to protect our community. If you feel like this makes us witch hunters, then so be it.

Brian L. Trotier



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Cultural Arts Commission Supports Option 4 for Winn Room Project

Letters to the Editor

Friends of the Library Endorse Option 4; Attend the Final Winn Room Subcommittee Meeting on June 6

Letters to the Editor

Trust the Designer – Cays Park will be Safe and ADA Compliant

Letters to the Editor

A Concerned Community Comes Together

Letters to the Editor

Where Does the Witch Hunt End?

Letters to the Editor

Why is the Coronado City Council Not Listening to and Respecting their Constituency Regarding Cays Park?

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Stage

Young Coronadans to Perform Disney’s “The Little Mermaid, Jr.” – June 10 & 11

Letters to the Editor

Cultural Arts Commission Supports Option 4 for Winn Room Project

Business

Wag ‘N Tails Grand Re-Opening, Demos, Drawings & More – June 5

Letters to the Editor

Friends of the Library Endorse Option 4; Attend the Final Winn Room Subcommittee Meeting on June 6

Letters to the Editor

Trust the Designer – Cays Park will be Safe and ADA Compliant

Business

Celebrating 25 Years of Excellence: The Gondola Company’s Journey Through the Coronado Cays

More Local News

City Rescinds Ban of Beach Fires on South Beach; Propane Fires to be Allowed

City of Coronado

Wag’n Tails Holds Grand Re-Opening Under New Ownership

Business

Repairs to Gaza Aid Pier Built by Coronado Sailors Underway

Military

CHS Student Advocates for Clean Water at Sacramento Ocean Day Program

People

City Council Candidate Christine Mott Wants Coronado to be More Proactive

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Food Truck Thursdays at Coronado Island Marriott Skyline Terrace