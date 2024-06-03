Business News: Author’s Book Honored by NYT, New Hours for Villa Nueva, Cays Home Wins National Award

Coronado Author’s Novel Named a NYT Best Historical Novel

The Swan’s Nest, written by Coronado author Laura McNeal, was named one of the best new historical fiction novels for summer by The New York Times. Read our interview with McNeal here.

New Hours at Villa Nueva Bakery

Starting on June 7, Villa Nueva Bakery will operate under expanded hours. It will be open Mondays and Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Wednesdays through Sundays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The bakery is at 956 Orange Ave.

Chamber Hosts Women in Business Speed Networking Event

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce will host a speed networking event for professional women at The Henry on from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on June 12. Register and learn more here.

Coronado Golf Cart Rentals is Hiring for Seasonal Positions

The golf cart rental company is hiring part-time, seasonal employees. Learn more and apply here.

CHS Junior’s Nonprofit Seeking Donations

Youth for Full Capacity, a nonprofit started by Coronado High School junior Sofia Zamora, is seeking donations of medical supplies to be donated to the homeless via Health Care for Action. The organization is accepting wheelchairs, arm and leg braces and sleeves, crutches, splints, and walkers. To donate, schedule pick-up on the organization’s website.

Cays Home Remodel Earns National Award

After remodeling Cape Cod inspired home in the Coronado Cays, Jackson Design and Remodeling earned a Contractor of the Year award from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry. This year’s competition received the highest number of entries in over a decade.

JDR was honored in the category “Entire House $750,000-$1,000,000,” with finalists from leading remodeling firms in seven regions across the country. The win marks the company’s 19th consecutive year winning an award from NARI.

“We are honored to be recognized with a National CotY award for transforming a 1970s home into a fresh, bright, and welcoming coastal design,” said JDR President and CEO Todd Jackson. “Our talented team worked closely with the clients to create an impressive classic that integrates aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation to embrace its waterfront location.”

