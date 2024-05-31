Friday, May 31, 2024
Uncategorized

Coronado Craft and Cheerleading Camp: A Summer of Fun and Creativity

1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado
Graphic: The Coronado Times

Get ready for an exciting summer with Coronado Cheer! We are thrilled to kick off the start of the season with the Coronado Craft and Cheer Camp! Designed for kids aged 5-15, this camp offers a unique blend of cheerleading and crafting activities, ensuring a fun-filled experience for all participants.

Hosted by Coronado Cheer, the Craft and Cheer camp will be held in Spreckels Park, June 18–20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. During this initial three-day session, kids will learn energizing cheerleading skills, including a short dance routine, perfect for both beginner and experienced cheerleaders. In addition to cheerleading, campers will engage in various craft projects, creating personalized items such as bows, water bottles, bags, and bracelets.

Coronado Cheer will offer additional summer camp sessions from 24–27 and July 22–25, providing more opportunities for kids to join in on the fun. Participants of the Coronado Cheer Summer Camp sessions will embark on a journey of learning, fun, and team spirit. Campers will learn motions, jumps, stunts, and a short routine to perform for family and friends on the last day of camp. These sessions are open to new and experienced cheerleaders!

To secure a spot for your child in these programs, visit Coronado CivicRec or call 619-522-7342. The registration fee for the Coronado Craft and Cheer program is $150. The registration fee for the Coronado Cheer Summer Camp is $200.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity for your child to develop cheerleading skills, unleash their creativity, and make new friends this summer with Coronado Cheer!



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Uncategorized

Volunteer Opportunity: Make a Difference at Feeding America Food Bank – June 4

City of Coronado

City Approves Zoning Changes to Make Way for RHNA Housing Units

Uncategorized

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Offering Class of 2024 Young Women Marilyn Foster Scholarships

Uncategorized

A Visit to Balboa Park’s Historic Gardens – Apr. 8

News

30-Year Waterfront Plan Addresses Future Growth Surrounding San Diego Bay

Military

Airmen Travel to Coronado for Operation Seawolf Training

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Travel

Join Travel Talk: Share and Discover Travel Tips – June 6, Aug. 1

Community News

Beginning and Guided Bridge Classes – Wednesdays in June & July

Community News

Understanding Medicare Options – June 7

People

CJWC Donates Funds to Sponsor Coronado Summer Campers

Community News

Discover the Joy of Ukulele with Beginner and Intermediate Classes

Uncategorized

Volunteer Opportunity: Make a Difference at Feeding America Food Bank – June 4

More Local News

Preserving History, Hotel del Coronado Discovers Fresco-Secco During Renovation

History

Robert (Bob) Ryan, Jr. (1945-2024)

Obituaries

Coronado Times Interns Embark on New Adventures at Georgetown, USC, and Auburn University

People

Coronado Honors Those Who Gave All During Memorial Day Service

Community News

Safe Harbor Coronado Spring Fundraiser A Huge Success

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Navy Leap Frogs to Jump into D-Day Events