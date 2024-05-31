Coronado Craft and Cheerleading Camp: A Summer of Fun and Creativity

Get ready for an exciting summer with Coronado Cheer! We are thrilled to kick off the start of the season with the Coronado Craft and Cheer Camp! Designed for kids aged 5-15, this camp offers a unique blend of cheerleading and crafting activities, ensuring a fun-filled experience for all participants.

Hosted by Coronado Cheer, the Craft and Cheer camp will be held in Spreckels Park, June 18–20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. During this initial three-day session, kids will learn energizing cheerleading skills, including a short dance routine, perfect for both beginner and experienced cheerleaders. In addition to cheerleading, campers will engage in various craft projects, creating personalized items such as bows, water bottles, bags, and bracelets.

Coronado Cheer will offer additional summer camp sessions from 24–27 and July 22–25, providing more opportunities for kids to join in on the fun. Participants of the Coronado Cheer Summer Camp sessions will embark on a journey of learning, fun, and team spirit. Campers will learn motions, jumps, stunts, and a short routine to perform for family and friends on the last day of camp. These sessions are open to new and experienced cheerleaders!

To secure a spot for your child in these programs, visit Coronado CivicRec or call 619-522-7342. The registration fee for the Coronado Craft and Cheer program is $150. The registration fee for the Coronado Cheer Summer Camp is $200.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity for your child to develop cheerleading skills, unleash their creativity, and make new friends this summer with Coronado Cheer!





