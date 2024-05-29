Coronado High Student Selected for Elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy

While some high school students will spend the summer doing odd jobs or hanging out with friends, Coronado High School student Connor Gray will complete an intensive eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program at Delaware State University, achieving his FAA Private Pilot’s license upon completion of the training.

Gray is one of just 28 high-performing 11th and 12th graders throughout the United States selected for the elite program, which was established in 2021 by the Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) to increase exposure to Naval Aviation. The Navy partners with select universities throughout the country to provide the flight training to the participating students. The cost of the program is approximately $28,000/student but is offered at zero cost to the student and with no obligations. Upon completion of the program, each student earns a private pilot certification/license and five college credits.

The Department of the Navy sponsors the Summer Flight Academy program for students participating in Navy and Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. The program is a STEM initiative that was selected for funding by the Naval STEM Coordination Office – located at the Office of Naval Research – which oversees investments in STEM education, outreach and workforce initiatives.

“The goal of the scholarship program is to inspire and expose exceptional young talent from communities across the nation to a career path in Naval Aviation,” says Tamara Graham, Deputy Director, CNAF Flight Academy Program Manager. “Connor Gray has demonstrated incredible potential, and the Navy is honored to play a part in his personal and professional journey.”

During the eight-week Summer Flight Academy, Gray will receive a minimum of 32 hours of classroom aviation academics and more than 40 hours of flight training in either a Vulcanair V.10 single-engine aircraft or Piper Warrior (PA-28). As part of the certification process, Gray will be required to complete 17 hours of solo flights. The program takes place from June 9 to August 2.





