Wednesday, May 29, 2024
MilitaryPeople

Coronado High Student Selected for Elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Connor Gray. Submitted photo.

While some high school students will spend the summer doing odd jobs or hanging out with friends, Coronado High School student Connor Gray will complete an intensive eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program at Delaware State University, achieving his FAA Private Pilot’s license upon completion of the training.

Gray is one of just 28 high-performing 11th and 12th graders throughout the United States selected for the elite program, which was established in 2021 by the Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) to increase exposure to Naval Aviation. The Navy partners with select universities throughout the country to provide the flight training to the participating students. The cost of the program is approximately $28,000/student but is offered at zero cost to the student and with no obligations. Upon completion of the program, each student earns a private pilot certification/license and five college credits.

The Department of the Navy sponsors the Summer Flight Academy program for students participating in Navy and Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. The program is a STEM initiative that was selected for funding by the Naval STEM Coordination Office – located at the Office of Naval Research – which oversees investments in STEM education, outreach and workforce initiatives.

“The goal of the scholarship program is to inspire and expose exceptional young talent from communities across the nation to a career path in Naval Aviation,” says Tamara Graham, Deputy Director, CNAF Flight Academy Program Manager. “Connor Gray has demonstrated incredible potential, and the Navy is honored to play a part in his personal and professional journey.”

During the eight-week Summer Flight Academy, Gray will receive a minimum of 32 hours of classroom aviation academics and more than 40 hours of flight training in either a Vulcanair V.10 single-engine aircraft or Piper Warrior (PA-28). As part of the certification process, Gray will be required to complete 17 hours of solo flights. The program takes place from June 9 to August 2.

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Coronado Times Interns Embark on New Adventures at Georgetown, USC, and Auburn University

People

Islander In-Style: “Under the Sea” Prom 2024

Community News

Coronado Honors Those Who Gave All During Memorial Day Service

Community News

Memorial Day Services Best Ever, Double Last Year’s Crowd

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Joanne Elston Baird

Military

Silver Strand Chapter of MOAA Dinner Meeting with Capt. Pete Riebe – June 10

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Sharp Coronado Receives Quarter Million Dollar Donation to ENVISION Fund

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Joanne Elston Baird

Military

Silver Strand Chapter of MOAA Dinner Meeting with Capt. Pete Riebe – June 10

Entertainment

Celebrate Summer at Hotel del Coronado: Pool Party, Beach Nights, Retro Roller Skating & More!

Entertainment

Gidget Comes to Coronado – July 12 & 13

Dining

Taste All 19 Flavors Before National Donut Day (June 7) at The Dinky Donut Shack

More Local News

Coronado Times Interns Embark on New Adventures at Georgetown, USC, and Auburn University

People

Coronado Honors Those Who Gave All During Memorial Day Service

Community News

Safe Harbor Coronado Spring Fundraiser A Huge Success

Community News

Class of ’23 CHS Alum Heading to Olympic Trials

People

City Approves $31.2 Million Cays Park Masterplan

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Preserving History, Hotel del Coronado Discovers Fresco-Secco During Renovation