Islander In-Style: “Under the Sea” Prom 2024

While Coronado High School’s Prom was “Under the Sea” themed, there were no wetsuits in sight; instead there were teenagers showing off their personal style in an elegant manner.

This year’s prom was held at the Birch Aquarium on Saturday, May 25. Before dancing through the evening, it’s tradition for Islanders flock to the Windsor Lawn at the Hotel del Coronado to take pre-prom pictures. At this classic photo spot, we saw plenty of trends swimming through the crowds of students.

Easter Dresses:

Some are saying the free spirited energy of the 1970s is coming back, especially with fashion. Similar to the 1970s fashion of flowing bohemian dresses, teenage girls now have the option to go for a more laid-back look that might seem more appropriate at a family Easter brunch. We saw many prom goers this year forgoing the ballgowns of the 2010s, replacing them with more casual “Easter dresses.” Floral patterns and lace detailing are popular with this style of dress with brands like, For Love and Lemons or Reformation. The simplicity of these looks allows the wearer to repeatedly wear this dress for other occasions, making it a sustainable, yet fashionable, option, which is very much Gen Z.

Ruffled Dresses:

Reminiscent of the cascading ocean waves below the aquarium were the ruffled dresses worn by the masses. The bouncy fabric adds a bit of whimsy and romance to the attire.

“At first I was between a few different styles of dresses but I just really fell in love with the ruffle style after seeing a few cute ideas on Pinterest that ultimately led me to my dress. The ruffles feel so fun and princess-like, and they create a silhouette that I wouldn’t get the chance to wear much outside of a big occasion like prom,” says Senior Sydney Jones.

Adding ruffles to a dress is also an innovative way to add movement to your look, in comparison to other sleek, body-con looks, which is favorable to some.

Satin & Silk:

Silky fabrics are here to stay! Last year we noticed many prom attendees wearing satin dresses or ties, this year was no different.

Junior Olivia McKissick says, “I actually got the dress from a friend, because she already had the dress and did not want to wear it! I had seen the satin and silk dresses on my TikTok and and I thought it was so elegant and pretty, so when she showed it to me I immediately fell in love. It was the first dress I tried on and it was perfect!”

Bouquets:

If you saw many girls walking around the The Del carrying bouquets, it wasn’t a large joint wedding, but instead the new floral accessory of choice. Out are the corsages, and in are the unique, home-made bouquets.

“My group of friends had seen videos online with the bouquet trend and thought bouquet-making would be such a cute activity to do the night before prom. We collected flowers that coordinated with our dress colors and put together our bouquets with matching ribbons. They made for really cute pictures too,” adds Jones. Whether one has a date to coordinate with or opts to attend the dance with their friends, this is one activity that can make everyone feel festive

Now that prom season is over and dresses are being put back in their boxes, it can be said that it was certainly a night of fashionable fun, even for the fish!





