Military

Silver Strand Chapter of MOAA Dinner Meeting with Capt. Pete Riebe – June 10

The Silver Strand Chapter of Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its next dinner and program on 10 June 2024 in the Coronado Yacht Club. This will be a joint meeting with Coronado Council Navy League.

The meeting will begin with a social hour at 5:30 PM followed by dinner and a guest speaker who will be Captain Pete Riebe, the Commanding Officer of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Captain Riebe is a native of Arlington, Washington. He enlisted in the Navy in 1990 and completed Electrician’s Mate “A” School and Nuclear Power School before receiving an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy. He earned his commission in 1996 and was designated a Naval Aviator in 1998. He holds a master’s degree in global leadership from the University of San Diego and is a graduate of the Naval Aviation War Fighting Development Center (NAWDC) Seahawk Weapons and Tactics Instructor (SWTI) course, located at NAS Fallon, Nevada.

MOAA members are requested to contact Rob Bayer at 619-251-2946 to make a reservation.

