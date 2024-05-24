Friday, May 24, 2024
Community News

A World of Entertainment in Your Phone – June 13

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Discover your smartphone’s vast entertainment options at the John D. Spreckels Center’s free interactive workshop, Your Phone as an Entertainment Device. Tailored specifically for seniors, this workshop will open a world of fun and enjoyment right at your fingertips.

Guided by the Spreckels Center’s patient and knowledgeable specialist, participants will explore how to access a variety of games, listen to captivating audiobooks, and watch their favorite television shows—all from their smartphones. Whether you’re using an Android or iPhone, any type of working smartphone is suitable for this workshop.

Join us on Thursday, June 13, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Coronado Community Center Abalone Room for an engaging and educational session that promises to enhance your digital experience. Bring your curiosity, and let’s dive into the world of digital entertainment together!

Register for this fun and informative event on your smartphone or computer at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec or call 619-522-7343.



City of Coronado
http://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

