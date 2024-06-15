Saturday, June 15, 2024
Community News

A Nostalgic Nod to an American Pastime: Skate into Summer at the Hotel Del’s New Retro-Inspired Roller Rink

1 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl

Pull up your socks, lace up your skates and get ready to roll into summer, old school-style: it’s all happening at the Hotel del Coronado’s new outdoor roller skating rink, open now through Labor Day.

Sanjiv Hulugalle, managing director of the Hotel del Coronado.

“The Del’s sense of nostalgia inspired us to introduce something particularly fun this summer,” said Sanjiv Hulugalle, the managing director of the Hotel del Coronado. “We’re the backdrop for countless memories for both locals and guests alike, and we wanted to add a vibrant new activity for the whole community to enjoy. A roller rink was a natural choice.”

Coronado Times managing editor Dani Schwartz shows off her skating skills.

The lively rink is located at the resort’s new main entrance, and features fab music, delicious drinks and treats galore (Did someone say Dippin’ Dots?) Tickets can be purchased online and include roller skate rental and up to 90 minutes of skating. General admission is $28, but hotel guests, members, military and first responders get tickets for $25.

Skaters can roll over to the snack area anytime for a refreshing drink or tasty treat.
The Flower Power was the obvious choice for an adult beverage, spritzy and sweet!

In addition, the roller rink will feature festive theme nights, including “Throwback Thursdays” featuring pop and rock from the ’80s and ’90s, “Saturday Disco Fever” with ’70s disco grooves, and “Rock Around the Rink on Mondays” playing classic ’50s and ’60s hits. There’s even a “Red, White & Roll” theme on June 30th and July 4th.

“I’m most excited about our theme nights, because I think this will be especially fun for the local community,” said Hulugalle.

The best part? A portion of the proceeds goes to the C4 Foundation, supporting active-duty Navy SEALs and their families.

“Giving back to the local community is a priority of ours, and when you look at Coronado and its military ties, the C4 Foundation felt like an ideal fit,” said Hulugalle.

All tickets must be purchased online or by phone. For pricing and more information, click HERE.

   

 



Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

T. Jefferson Parker: In-Person Luncheon with the Author – July 17

Community News

Annual Independence Day Big Bay Boom on San Diego Bay

Community News

Coronado Community Center Gym Reopens on June 15 with Brand New Floor

Community News

Creation of The League of Wives Memorial (video)

Community News

Canine Mayor – Vote Before June 27

Community News

The League of Wives Memorial Statue Arrives in Coronado (video)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Coronado Times Interns Embark on New Adventures at Georgetown, USC, and Auburn University

Education

CUSD Update: Teacher Negotiations Stalled; Kids Plead for Therapy Dogs; Classified Employees of the Year Honored

Community News

Coronado Art & Wine Festival Draws Huge Crowds; Savory Tastings and Local Art on Tap

Entertainment

Where It’s At: The Embarcadero Wonderfront Music Festival with Beck, Weezer, and Kaytranada

Community News

Coronado Art & Wine Festival Paints the Town Happy!

History

How Past Discriminatory Real Estate Practices Have Impacted Coronado

More Local News

Creation of The League of Wives Memorial (video)

Community News

After Everest Summit, Bailey Reflects – And Plans for the Next

News

The League of Wives Memorial Statue Arrives in Coronado (video)

Community News

CHS Class of 2024 Valedictorian & Co-Salutatorians: Gabe Langevin, Andreana Frangos, & Cate Gregory

Education

CUSD Update: Salary Negotiations Stalled; End-of-Year Celebrations at Board Meeting

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

T. Jefferson Parker: In-Person Luncheon with the Author – July 17