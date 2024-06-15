A Nostalgic Nod to an American Pastime: Skate into Summer at the Hotel Del’s New Retro-Inspired Roller Rink

Pull up your socks, lace up your skates and get ready to roll into summer, old school-style: it’s all happening at the Hotel del Coronado’s new outdoor roller skating rink, open now through Labor Day.

“The Del’s sense of nostalgia inspired us to introduce something particularly fun this summer,” said Sanjiv Hulugalle, the managing director of the Hotel del Coronado. “We’re the backdrop for countless memories for both locals and guests alike, and we wanted to add a vibrant new activity for the whole community to enjoy. A roller rink was a natural choice.”

The lively rink is located at the resort’s new main entrance, and features fab music, delicious drinks and treats galore (Did someone say Dippin’ Dots?) Tickets can be purchased online and include roller skate rental and up to 90 minutes of skating. General admission is $28, but hotel guests, members, military and first responders get tickets for $25.

In addition, the roller rink will feature festive theme nights, including “Throwback Thursdays” featuring pop and rock from the ’80s and ’90s, “Saturday Disco Fever” with ’70s disco grooves, and “Rock Around the Rink on Mondays” playing classic ’50s and ’60s hits. There’s even a “Red, White & Roll” theme on June 30th and July 4th.

“I’m most excited about our theme nights, because I think this will be especially fun for the local community,” said Hulugalle.

The best part? A portion of the proceeds goes to the C4 Foundation, supporting active-duty Navy SEALs and their families.

“Giving back to the local community is a priority of ours, and when you look at Coronado and its military ties, the C4 Foundation felt like an ideal fit,” said Hulugalle.

All tickets must be purchased online or by phone. For pricing and more information, click HERE.





