Annual Independence Day Big Bay Boom on San Diego Bay

Get ready for a spectacular evening of pyrotechnics on San Diego Bay with the Port of San Diego’s Big Bay Boom. The annual holiday tradition is one of the most anticipated fireworks shows in the nation and takes place at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Fireworks will be discharged simultaneously from four barges placed strategically around San Diego Bay. The barge locations are off the shorelines of Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, and South Embarcadero. The show can be viewed from most anywhere along the northern and central parts of San Diego Bay. The most popular areas to watch are at Shelter Island, Spanish Landing Park, Harbor Island, Embarcadero Parks North & South, Seaport Village, Cesar Chavez Park, and Coronado Ferry Landing.

All attendees are encouraged to arrive early, bring a lawn chair and/or blanket, and bring a radio to tune into the musical simulcast that will be broadcast live on 100.7 BIG FM radio.

Those who can’t make it to the show can watch it on Fox 5 San Diego, KTLA 5 Los Angeles, or Fox 40 Sacramento. The live telecast on these stations is from 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. A delayed broadcast will be on Fresno KGPE from 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. and on Bakersfield KGET from 10:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

“The Port of San Diego is proud to support the Big Bay Boom year after year,” said Chairman Frank Urtasun, Board of Port Commissioners. “It’s an impressive display of fireworks. Also, the Big Bay Boom serves as a powerful economic engine for our region, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors and generating revenue for local businesses while showcasing San Diego as a premier destination for tourism and entertainment.”

The Big Bay Boom has taken place every year since 2001, except for a pause in 2020 due to the pandemic. A 2022 economic impact assessment was conducted by San Diego State University’s L. Robert Payne School of Hospitality and Tourism Management and reported that the Big Bay Boom generated approximately $74.4 million in direct and indirect economic impacts to the region. San Diego Bay area hotels, restaurants, retail shops, tour operators, museums, charter cruise firms, boat rental companies, and other businesses see a boost from locals and visitors alike.

Transportation and Parking

Parking is always in high demand on a holiday. The Port of San Diego encourages attendees to utilize public transportation, ride share, or bicycle. The Big Bay Boom has partnered with Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) for expanded July 4th train, trolley, and bus service. Additionally, since it is a major holiday, MTS’ “Friends Ride Free” promotion will be in effect. Stations located near prime fireworks viewing spots include County Center/Little Italy, Santa Fe Depot, One America Plaza, Seaport Village, Convention Center, and Gaslamp Quarter.

The possession of open alcoholic beverages, smoking and vaping is prohibited along the waterfront and in Port parks. For the safety of all attending the event, the Port will not approve new permits for drones and other unmanned aircraft systems.

Boater Safety

All boaters interested in viewing the event on the water are asked to be extra cautious and pay special attention to the volunteer patrol boats with flashing yellow lights. They will be positioned to ensure boaters do not get within the 1,000-foot perimeter safety zones around the four fireworks barges. All boaters are also encouraged to review the ABCs of California Boating. Children under the age of 13 are required to wear a lifejacket on a vessel of any length. Boaters should be conscious of and avoid anchoring within eelgrass habitats. Eelgrass is an important habitat for juvenile fish, seabirds, and other animals. It is easily damaged by boat anchors and propellers, so please avoid anchoring in eelgrass.

The event benefits the Armed Services YMCA, which provides services for military families and Wounded Warriors. For more information on the Port of San Diego Big Bay Boom, visit bigbayboom.com .





