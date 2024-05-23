Thursday, May 23, 2024
Business News: R3 Names New President, URT and Little Frenchie Celebrate Anniversaries

Megan Kitt
Chris Merwin named president of R3 Strategic Support Group

Coronado-based R3 Strategic Support Group named Chris Merwin president after two years with the company.

R3 provides strategic support across a range of specialized military operations. Merwin first joined the company as an EOD program manager, and was promoted last year to director of operations, a role in which he managed more than 25 contracts and supervised 170 direct labor subject matter experts.

“I am honored to take on this role and look forward to driving the company’s mission,” Merwin said. “Leading an employee-owned company dedicated to serving our nation’s most specialized military units is a unique and rewarding experience.”

Mark Sanders, R3’s CEO, announced the promotion and the accompanying operational reorganization last month following approval from the Board of Directors.

“Chris is a dynamic leader well-versed in R3’s supported organizations across various specialized military units,” Sanders said.

Little Frenchie turns five

To celebrate five years of business, on May 24, Little Frenchie will serve a complimentary champagne toast and a special escargot gougère amuse-bouche in honor of National Escargot Day.

URT marks one year in its flagship store

It’s been a year since ocean conscious lifestyle brand URT opened a store and warehouse at 1019 C Ave., following years of growth driven by quirky events and word-of-mouth.

“We can’t thank Coronado enough for being a part of our success,” the brand said on Facebook.

Buona Forchetta now offers delivery

Casual Italian restaurant Garage Buona Forchetta now offers delivery within a five-mile radius of its Coronado location during lunch and dinner hours. No order minimum. Place an order here.

City Approves $31.2 Million Cays Park Masterplan

City of Coronado

CUSD Update: Teacher Negotiations Stalled; Kids Plead for Therapy Dogs; Classified Employees of the Year Honored

Education

Joann Siegfried (1939-2024)

Obituaries

Military Appreciation Month – Local Coronado Navy Kid Promotes to Air Force General

Military

Lauren Gilhooly Advances to the State Track & Field Meet in 100 Meter

Sports

