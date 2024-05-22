Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Donates Thousands to Local Groups

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) has been busy with the success of the third annual Double Served Tennis Tournament. This spring they were able to donate $10,000 to Coronado based non-profit Safe Harbor. Safe Harbor plans on using the donation to fund their youth programs throughout the community which includes youth outreach at local schools, parent and community workshops and youth and family counseling.

In addition, CJWC donated $1500 to Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) which will help the organization continue to spread joy of high quality arts experiences for all ages in Coronado.

Another of the CJWC events is A Taste of Coronado, usually held in October, from which $1,500 of the funds raised was recently donated to the City of Coronado Recreation & Golf Services Department. These funds will be used to sponsor Coronado children and teens requiring financial assistance to attend summer camp. What a great way to create “lifelong memories” for Coronado youth. The City of Coronado extends its sincere appreciation to the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club.

About Safe Harbor Coronado: founded in 1998, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has helped thousands of youth and families in our community prevent or overcome challenges such as: Self Esteem, Bullying, Divorce, Social Connection, Drug Use, Suicide, Grief and Loss, Communication Barriers, Mental Illness, Behavior Difficulties, and more.

About CoSA: Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

About Coronado Junior Woman’s Club: Our mission is to unite women who are dedicated to enhancing the spirit of Coronado through educational, civic and philanthropic service. www.coronadojuniorwomans.org.





