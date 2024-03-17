Cookie-Inspired Pastries at Little Frenchie, Pairs Perfectly with Le Parisian Hot Chocolate

Girl Scout Cookie season kicked off at the end of January and the talented pastry team at Little Frenchie took note, and has recently launched a new selection of pastries inspired by America’s favorite cookies.

Some of the indulgent cookie-influenced flavors include:

Samoas Cronut: Toasted Coconut & Caramel French Buttercream & Salted Dark Chocolate Ganache

Thin Mint Cruffin: Dark Chocolate Cream, Mint Cremeux, Thin Mint Cookie Crumble

Apple & Pecan Toffee Spiral: Granny Smith Apple Compote, Valrhona Caramelia Chocolate Mousse, Pecan Toffee

For the ultimate sweet treat, pair these new pastries with the also-recently launched Le Parisian Hot Chocolate, a quintessential French delight made with the finest chocolate, heated to perfection, and served with a heaping cloud of Chantilly whipped cream.

Little Frenchie is the Parisian style café nestled in the heart of Coronado at 1166 Orange Avenue.





