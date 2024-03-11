Winn Room Subcommittee Meeting – Share Your Input Regarding Renovations – Mar. 20

The public is invited to the next Winn Room subcommittee meeting on Wednesday, March 20 at 4 pm in the City Council Chamber, located at City Hall, 1825 Strand Way. The Winn Room subcommittee will continue the discussion on the potential renovations to the Coronado Library’s Winn Room. Community input is vital to these discussions and the public is encouraged to participate.

The Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library is an important meeting and event space that is heavily used by many community organizations and residents throughout the year. Originally constructed in 1973, the Winn Room has undergone only minimal renovations over the years. Community groups and others using the space have voiced concerns the room is outdated; requires audiovisual and information technology upgrades; improved lighting and acoustics; and should be enlarged to accommodate more occupants for larger events. Additionally, the electrical and acoustical components, restrooms, and roof are in need of repair and updates. Current seating capacity is 140 people within 1,680 SF of programmable space. The City Council is engaging the public in discussions on potential renovations to the Winn Room and community input is an important part of the process.

