Monday, March 11, 2024
Community News

Discover Coronado Releases 2023 Economic Impact Report

1 min.

Coronado’s economic health is dependent on a strong but carefully managed group travel sector.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Group guests shopping on Orange Avenue. (Courtesy of Discover Coronado)

Coronado’s convention sector continued its robust economic recovery last year — with group meetings generating $117.5 million in direct visitor spending for a total economic impact of $170.3 million — according to the 2023 impact report released by Discover Coronado.

That total translates to $322,000 in spending per day by groups meeting in Coronado. Each meeting attendee represents about $1,525 in spending during their meeting dates, or $401 per visitor, per day.

Todd Little, executive director of Discover Coronado, the city’s official destination marketing organization, shared, “Overall group visitor spending in 2023 surpassed peak levels in 2018, with a total economic impact sustaining 989 jobs and generating $8.4 million in local tax revenues. In context, each household in Coronado would have to be taxed $1,300 to replace the $8.4 million received in local tax revenue.”

Coronado hosted more than 77,000 group meeting visitors in 2023, an increase of 3.5% over the prior year.

The report from Oxford Economics underscores the important economic impact of group meetings and conventions on Coronado – and the subsequent effect on local business, job retention and taxes collected by the city.

Additional findings from the new economic impact report revealed:

  • The overall hotel occupancy rate was 66.1% in 2023, on par with 2022.
  • Coronado hotel room nights sold improved 5.6%, an increase of approximately 22,000 room nights sold.
  • Group room nights rose 3.8% in 2023.
  • Groups alone support 11.4% of all jobs in Coronado.

Little notes that group travel is a vital economic resource for Coronado — since it funds the City of Coronado’s collection of Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT). The City of Coronado projects TOT revenue for the 2023 fiscal year to reach $18.5 million.

“The TOT is the city’s second largest funding source. It is fundamental to Coronado’s quality of life – funding critical community services such as the local police and fire departments, libraries, trash collection, park and recreation programs, and grants for local organizations,” he said. “Coronado’s economic health is dependent on a strong, but carefully managed group travel sector.”

To access the full report, visit discovercoronado.com/impact.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Feb. 29-Mar. 6, 2024

Community News

Coronado Island Film Festival Announces Inaugural Screenwriting Competition

Community News

CSF Day of Giving Set to Make a Difference on March 14

Community News

KMAC Foundation Sailing Training and Racing at Coronado Yacht Club

Community News

Armchair Travel in the Pacific Northwest – Mar. 13

Community News

Free Fix It Clinic, Plant and Clothing Swap, Garden Tool Sharpening – Mar. 9

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Dining

Easter Happenings at Hotel del Coronado

City of Coronado

City of Coronado Launches Community Survey to Assess Resident Satisfaction With City Services

Community News

CSF Day of Giving Set to Make a Difference on March 14

Community News

KMAC Foundation Sailing Training and Racing at Coronado Yacht Club

Education

Coronado Unified School District Receives Statewide Honor for Communication

People

CHS Student Eleanor McLellan Selected as Delegate to Youth Summit on the Environment

More Local News

City Updates: Midyear Budget Adjustment, Urban Forest Program

City of Coronado

Retired Navy SEAL Captain Dan’l Steward Attends State of the Union with Rep. Peters

News

Meet Your Local Navy Legends – Retired SEAL Moki Martin

Military

30-Year Waterfront Plan Addresses Future Growth Surrounding San Diego Bay

News

Sanjiv Hulugalle’s Vision for the Hotel del Coronado

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Islander Track Season Underway