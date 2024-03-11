Award-Winning Japanese Storyteller to be Featured at The San Diego Storytelling Festival – Mar. 16

The San Diego Storytelling Festival on Saturday, March 16 at the Coronado Public Library will feature award-winning Japanese storyteller Miyo Yamauchi.

Born and raised in Japan, Miyo weaves a unique perspective and wry humor into her stories. She speaks not only Japanese and English, but also Swahili and several advanced computer languages.

Miyo’s storytelling expertly captures personal experiences in both writing and performance. Her one-woman show, “How to be Japanese: Your Normal is Not My Normal” has captivated audiences internationally with its blend of humor and cultural insights. She has been featured in many storytelling festivals and shows, and has won awards including a spotlight at the Moth’s Slam Showcase.

Blending her computer and storytelling expertise, she teamed with Anthony Phills to introduce an audio description service called “Slide Teller” for visually impaired individuals into her solo show in Vancouver, Canada. This innovative app received the International Design Award in 2023 and the Webby’s Anthem Award in 2024.

At the San Diego Storytelling Festival on March 16, Miyo will be sharing a couple of her engaging tales and also leading a storytelling workshop.

The entire festival is free to the public, thanks to grants and individual and community support.

www.storytellersofsandiego.org





