Coronado Unified School District Receives Statewide Honor for Communication

CUSD Public Information Officer Maria Simon accepted the Award of Excellence from CalSPRA President Jessica Hull at the Annual Conference and Awards Banquet on March 1, 2024 in Sacramento. (CUSD)

The California School Public Relations Association (CalSPRA), a statewide organization that promotes better public understanding, commitment and support of public education, is pleased to announce that Coronado Unified School District received an Award of Excellence for the 2023 Back To School Magazine in the magazine category.

“It is extremely exciting to honor Coronado Unified with this award,” said CalSPRA President Jessica Hull. “CalSPRA members across California help lead our school communities through a variety of challenges, providing effective communication in the face of uncertainty and polarization. Now, more than ever, successful communication is at the heart of public education. This award-winning example is just one way CUSD provides excellent communication work every day.”

“It is an honor to receive recognition for our district from industry experts in school communications at CalSPRA,” said CUSD Public Information Officer Maria Simon.

CalSPRA’s Excellence in Communication Awards program recognizes superior achievement in meeting strategic goals through high-quality communications and public relations programs. Each entry is evaluated by communication professionals on the overall excellence of the entry. Awards were presented at CalSPRA’s Annual Conference and Awards Banquet on March 1, 2024 in Sacramento.

