Adult Mixed Doubles Round Robin Tennis – Mar. 17

Less than 1 min.
Adult Doubles players, join us for some fun and competitive doubles on St. Patrick’s Day Sunday, March 17 from 11am-3pm at the Coronado Tennis Center.

Players register for this event individually and will change courts and switch partners after each match in a “top court” style. Winners move up a court and switch partners, losers move down a court and switch partners.

The goal is to get to the top court! Also to play with and against as many different players as possible within the four-hour playing window. A Coronado Tennis Center Tennis Pro will organize and conduct the event.

This is a social and fun format! Scoring format will be flexible depending on the size of entries.

Players should be NTRP 3.0+.

For more information contact Coronado tennis director Joel Myers at  [email protected].

REGISTER HERE

 

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

