Adult Mixed Doubles Round Robin Tennis – Mar. 17

Adult Doubles players, join us for some fun and competitive doubles on St. Patrick’s Day Sunday, March 17 from 11am-3pm at the Coronado Tennis Center.

Players register for this event individually and will change courts and switch partners after each match in a “top court” style. Winners move up a court and switch partners, losers move down a court and switch partners.

The goal is to get to the top court! Also to play with and against as many different players as possible within the four-hour playing window. A Coronado Tennis Center Tennis Pro will organize and conduct the event.

This is a social and fun format! Scoring format will be flexible depending on the size of entries.

Players should be NTRP 3.0+.

For more information contact Coronado tennis director Joel Myers at [email protected].

REGISTER HERE






