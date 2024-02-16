Avenue of Heroes: Ronald D. Witthoft

Prepared by: David Schnell (friend)

CDR Ronald Dean ‘Reg’ Witthoft was born in Modesto, California, in 1933 to Arthur and Helen Witthoft. After graduating from Modesto Junior College in 1953, he entered the Naval Aviation Cadet program at Pensacola, Florida. He was commissioned an Ensign and pinned on his wings of gold in March 1955. Reg’s first fleet tour was with Fighter Squadron 112, flying fighter aircrafts off the USS Essex and USS Ticonderoga aircraft carriers during two WESTPAC deployments.

In 1959, he joined Fighter Squadron 121 Replacement Air Group, ‘RAG,’ as an instructor and Landing Signal Officer and participated in the introduction of the new McDonnell Douglas F4B. The RAG represents the last phase of the naval training pipeline for pilots.

In 1963, Reg returned to sea aboard USS Constellation with Fighter Squadron 143 as Maintenance then Operations Officer. During deployment, he surpassed 300 traps – aircraft carrier landings. Returning to shore duty in 1965, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Transferring in 1967 to VX-4, THE EVALUTORS, he served as Admin Officer and Assistant Project Officer. This operational test and evaluation assignment had him working on the AIM Sparrow Program flying F-4 and F-8 aircrafts.

In 1968, Reg received orders as XO to Fighter Squadron 213, the ‘Black Lions’ at NAS Miramar. Joining the squadron mid-deployment aboard USS Kitty Hawk in 1969, he flew many missions in the Gulf of Tonkin. During his command deployment in 1970, VF-213 became the first fleet squadron to fly the Phantom more than 1,000 hours in a single month. Reg relinquished command in 1971 and – until his retirement in 1982 – served on COMNAVAIRPAC staff; on the 7th Fleet staff aboard USS Oklahoma City homeported in Yokosuka, Japan; and on the staffs of COMNAVFORJAPAN and COMNAVAIRPAC. Orders to the Naval War College were nixed by CINCWIFE and in 1982, he retired with 27 years of service, five deployments, almost 4,000 flight hours, and – as he frequently touted – total number of landings equaling total number of take-offs!

In retirement Reg and Bonnie enjoyed buying and renovating houses, and working for a developer where he advanced to Project Superintendent.

