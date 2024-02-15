Thursday, February 15, 2024
Movie Reviews

“Bob Marley: One Love” – A Tribute to His Anthems of Justice, Freedom, and Human Kindness

2 min.
Caroline Minchella
Caroline Minchella
“Bob Marley: One Love” opens with a message from Ziggy Marley, who shares his family’s hand in the film — and their pride at how well it captures Marley as an artist, friend, and father. Props must be given especially to actors Kingsley Ben-Adir (Bob Marley) and Lashana Lynch (Rita Marley), who carry their respective roles with an effortless poise.

With no shortage of cannabis and Red Stripe-fueled recording sessions, there is a carefree ease to “Bob Marley: One Love,” a film that watches like an homage to one lengthy jam session. While there is a familiarity to the way most biopics play out — linearly, with a desire (but failure) to highlight the entire complexity of Marley, and a climax that reaches a head with twenty minutes remaining — it still does a phenomenal job capturing his essence, the weight he carried, and his dedication to the craft that is reggae. This is likely due to the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green alongside close input from Marley’s widow Rita, daughter Cedella, and son Ziggy.

After surviving a December 1976 assassination attempt on Bob Marley, his wife Rita, and his manager Dan Taylor, Marley is reminded to: “Ask not why they tried to kill you, but why they no succeed.” (Paramount Pictures)

“One Love” tracks Marley and the Wailers from 1976 to 1978, years that served as a reflective period for all of them and led to the creation of “Exodus” (later named TIME’s best album of the 20th century). It begins after an assassination attempt on Bob Marley, Rita Marley, and his manager Don Taylor, all of whom sustained significant injuries yet survived. In a now-famous and bold move, Marley performed a peace concert for 80,000 fans in Jamaica two days following the incident. We then see Marley’s exit from Jamaica, his songwriting prowess developing in London, their subsequent European tour, and his return to Jamaica for the famous “One Love Peace Concert” of 1978. Littered with Rastafarian principles on the power of speech, oneness — “I and I” rather than “you and me” — and the presence of Jah, the film is overall a tribute to the anthems that served as global motivators toward justice, freedom, and human kindness.

Now playing at Coronado Village Theatre, “Bob Marley: One Love” is waiting for you to start jamming alongside one of the world’s most humble and legendary music artists.

Movie Times: Click Here

Genre: Documentary, Drama, Musical

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Actors: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, James Norton & Anthony Welsh

Run Time: 1 hr, 47 min

Rating: PG-13 for Marijuana Use & Smoking Throughout, Some Violence, and Brief Strong Language



Caroline Minchella
Caroline Minchella
Caroline was 15 years old when her family moved to Coronado. Though she was a “transplant”, Caroline found a home in the Coronado community near-immediately: she became an intern for “The Coronado Times”; helped reinstate the CHS newspaper, “The Islander Times”; was a volunteer dog-walker for PAWS; and a faithful Concert in the Park attendee.After completing her BA in English at the University of California Santa Barbara, she went on to craft answers for Amazon Alexa devices and write creatively on the side. Fast forward seven years, Caroline is thrilled to return as a Reporter for “The Coronado Times.” Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Movie Reviews

“The Zone of Interest”: A Dispassionate Recollection of Brutality

Movie Reviews

“Argylle:” Flop or Bop?

Movie Reviews

“Poor Things” is Anything But That

Movie Reviews

“American Fiction” – The White Lies We Tell Ourselves About Black Storytelling

Movie Reviews

The New “Mean Girls:” Fetchingly Nostalgic in All the Wrong Ways

Movie Reviews

“The Boys in the Boat” Brings Inspiration and Grit to Theaters this Holiday

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Movie Reviews

“Maestro”: The Messy & Magnificent Biopic of Leonard Bernstein

Movie Reviews

“The Holdovers”: (Go) Have Yourself a Sadsack Little Christmas

Community News

Reflecting on the 8th Annual Coronado Island Film Festival: Grateful for the Arts

Entertainment

Emerald Award Winner Brendan Hall on CIFF, “Out There,” & The Moon

Community News

A Spooktacular Howl-O-Ween with PAWS – Music, Puppuccinos and Costumed Pets

Movie Reviews

“Killers of the Flower Moon”: The Unsettling Power of Greed

More Local News

Dolphins that Died of Sepsis May be Linked to Tijuana Sewage, SDSU Paper Finds

News

Good Things Growing at this Year’s Coronado Flower Show; Blending Fresh Ideas with Old Traditions

Community News

Marines Who Died in Helicopter Crash Identified

Military

Two Coronado High Students are Semifinalists for FTC Robotics Dean’s List Award

Education

‘We Cannot Let This Become the New Normal’: The Arduous Push for Sewage Crisis Funding

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Find San Diego Legion, Major League Rugby Western Conference Champions, at...