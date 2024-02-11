Sunday, February 11, 2024
Good Things Growing at this Year’s Coronado Flower Show; Blending Fresh Ideas with Old Traditions

Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl

It’s the largest tented flower show in the nation and it’s Coronado’s longest-running tradition. Get ready, because the 102nd Coronado Flower Show, “An Ocean of Flowers,” is set to make waves at Spreckels Park April 20-21, 2024.

“’Ocean of Flowers’ was a theme that was inspired by the close relationship so many Islanders feel in their connection to the water, and its timing felt extremely relevant given the efforts being made to protect one of Earth’s most valuable resources,” said Sara Stillman, President of the Coronado Floral Association (CHA). “Bringing the ocean into the spotlight will allow us to borrow a rich and dynamic backdrop against which our community members can share their love of flowers and beautiful blooms.”

While the theme “Ocean of Flowers” brings to mind imagery of colorful water motifs and floral fantasies, it also has sparked the Coronado Floral Association’s desire to partner with local community groups, said Stillman. This year, the CHA welcomes Emerald Keepers as an Educational Exhibitor.

“Our hope is to use this year’s theme as a catalyst for conservation and encourage attendees to gain a broader awareness of the need to care for our oceans,” said Stillman.

Gina Falletta, who designed the logo, worked hard to incorporate this year’s theme into the visual experience.

“This year we wanted to create an enchanting underwater experience,” said Falletta, of Gina Falletta Design. “This encompassed a large array of beautiful, colorful flowers interlaced with mystical ocean elements, to make you feel like you’re floating within the art.”

New to this year’s Flower Show lineup is a special category to the home front judging: Homes can also win a ribbon for earth-friendly landscaping, according to CHA Communications Chair, Stephanie Clegg.

One of the standouts from last year’s home front judging.

In addition, the flower show will offer an expanded selection of food and beverage from local hotspots in addition to old favorites, according to Kelly Kephart, Hospitality Chair.

“We are excited to support CHS women’s water polo in selling items to fundraise for their team again this year and partner with Coronado Brewing Company and High Tide Bottle Shop for our beer and wine garden,” said Kephart. “My goal for the 2024 show is to bring a new level of community involvement by partnering with local restaurants to integrate our Ocean of Flowers theme and provide new food and beverage options to flower show attendees.”
Flower Show chairs Sarah Kelly, Kelly Kephart, Faith Bravo and Ali Blake.

For the very first time the flower show experience will extend “Beyond the Tents,” allowing local businesses to partner with the CHA in new ways. The program includes bringing floral installations to local storefronts, as well as floral-influenced menus to restaurants, according to Colby Freer who is spearheading the program.

“While the show itself remains at the core of celebration, ‘Beyond the Tents’ represents a widening of this tradition,” said Freer.

And to the delight of families all over the island, the CHA is bringing back a favorite tradition: family movie night at the park the Friday before the show.

“This tradition dates back to the 1940s,” said Ali Blake, Vice President of the CHA. “I see this as a way to foster connection with the community while creating lasting flower show memories for children.”

Blake says the Coronado Flower Show has always been about bringing people together around the lighter things in life: flowers and design. While she admits it is a Herculean effort, it’s a tradition that will always be upheld.

The show is 100% volunteer-based, and they’re always looking for more help.

“I’d love for others to feel the magic of stewardship – it’s modern day kindness. Join us for the love of the ocean, flowers and all things Coronado,” said Blake.

Clegg says that the event brings so many families together and is a beautiful way to bridge the gap between generations old and young.

“We have volunteers who have been lifetime members, and we have some who are new to Coronado,” said Clegg. “We just want to continue sharing the love of flowers and beauty on our wonderful island.”

Get your tickets and become a member here. And stay tuned for more info about the 1922 Club!



Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o'clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School.

