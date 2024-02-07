Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Community News

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Spearheading Charitable Initiative for Coronado Youth at 2024 Coronado Flower Show

3 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
(Courtesy Coronado Junior Woman’s Club)

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC), in partnership with the Coronado Floral Association, is thrilled to participate in the 2024 Coronado Flower Show on April 20-21, 2024. Held at Spreckels Park, this charitable event invites Coronado youth (Pre-K through 8th grade) to engage in the local community, showcase their green thumb and lean into their individual creativity in the Flower Show Youth Section of the show.

This year’s event will feature the following youth opportunities:

Preschool – Kindergarten

PRE-JUNIOR GARDENER (Begin no later than February 20): Any plant or plants grown by exhibitor from seed, root, or bulb in a single container. Container-grown plants must have been in the possession of the youth exhibitor for a minimum of sixty (60) days.  Combination plantings must have been grown together for at least three (3) weeks. Accessories permitted.

PRE-JUNIOR FLOWER ARRANGEMENTS: An arrangement of fresh and/or dried plant material in any container. Need not be homegrown. Accessories permitted.

(Coronado Times)

PRE-JUNIOR ZOO’S WHO: A single animal or many animals made exclusively of fresh fruits and/or vegetables. Toothpicks/skewers used to join pieces should be concealed and not used for legs, arms, antennae, etc. Cloves, raisins, and dried beans may be used for eyes, nose, mouth etc. Entrants may work individually or as a team as long as all members of the team are the same grade level. Accessories permitted.

(Courtesy Coronado Junior Woman’s Club)

PICTURE PLATES (Designed and prepared at school): Any dried seeds and/or dried beans glued to a standard 9-inch plain white paper plate to make a picture of an animal or plant scene; or a freeform design.

Junior Class (Grades 1-5)

JUNIOR GROWING PLANTS (Begin no later than February 20): Any plant or plants in single containers that have been in the exclusive possession and care of the exhibitor for at least two months prior to the flower show. Accessories permitted.

ZOO’S WHO: A single animal or many animals made exclusively of fresh fruits and/or vegetables. Toothpicks/skewers used to join pieces should be concealed and not used for legs, arms, antennae, etc. Cloves, raisins, and dried beans may be used for eyes, nose, mouth, etc. Entrants may work individually or as a team as long as all members of the team are the same grade level. Accessories permitted.

(by Joel Ortiz, courtesy Coronado Junior Woman’s Club)

JUNIOR FLOWER ARRANGEMENTS: An arrangement of fresh and/or dried plant material in any container. Need not be homegrown. Accessories permitted.

(Coronado Times)

JUNIOR MINIATURE ARRANGEMENTS: An arrangement of fresh and/or dried plant material in any container. Size of arrangement including container may not exceed 5″ x 5″ in any direction. Need not be homegrown. Accessories permitted.

Senior Class (Grades 6-8)

SENIOR GROWING PLANTS (Begin no later than February 20): Any plant or plants in single containers that have been in the exclusive possession and care of the exhibitor for at least two months prior to the flower show. Accessories permitted.

SENIOR FLOWER ARRANGEMENTS: An arrangement of fresh and/or dried plant material in any container. Need not be homegrown. Accessories permitted.

SENIOR MINIATURE ARRANGEMENTS: An arrangement of fresh and/or dried plant material in any container. Size of arrangement including container may not exceed 5″ x 5″ in any direction. Need not be homegrown. Accessories permitted.

(Courtesy Coronado Junior Woman’s Club)

For more information about Junior Woman’s Club membership, please visit https://www.coronadojuniorwomans.org/about-us. If you are interested in joining or want further information, please email: [email protected].



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Telling Stories from an Erased Past: A Sneak Peek at CHA’s “Uncovering Coronado’s Hidden African-American History” – Opens Feb. 9

Community News

Announcing the 2024 Coronado Community READ: “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt

Community News

Primary Election Voting Begins in San Diego County

Community News

Trails and Ales in La Jolla – Feb. 20

Community News

Party Bridge and Other Games at the Community Center

Community News

Jr. Optimist Souper Bowl of Caring – Feb. 11

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Arbor Day Celebration – Feb. 24

Education

CIFF 2024 Student Classic Film Program Announced, Kicks Off with “Casablanca”

Community News

PAWS of Coronado Annual Ruff Run – March 9

Dining

Nobu Coming to Hotel del Coronado – Bringing Signature Japanese Cuisine and Locally Inspired Dishes in 2025

Community News

Third Annual Coronado Art & Wine Festival Returns on Saturday, May 11, Discover Coronado is Title Sponsor

Military

MOAA/NL Dinner Meeting with Guest Speaker Captain Thomas Mays – Feb. 12

More Local News

Missing Military Helicopter Found; Search Underway for 5 U.S. Marines Onboard

Military

City Lowers Cap on Community Grant Funding to $125,000 per Organization

City of Coronado

Capt. Newt ‘Bomb’ McKissick Turns Over Command of Naval Base Coronado

Military

Mayoral Candidate Mike Donovan Talks Strategy

City of Coronado

Nobu Coming to Hotel del Coronado – Bringing Signature Japanese Cuisine and Locally Inspired Dishes in 2025

Dining

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Missing Military Helicopter Found; Search Underway for 5 U.S. Marines Onboard