Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Spearheading Charitable Initiative for Coronado Youth at 2024 Coronado Flower Show

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC), in partnership with the Coronado Floral Association, is thrilled to participate in the 2024 Coronado Flower Show on April 20-21, 2024. Held at Spreckels Park, this charitable event invites Coronado youth (Pre-K through 8th grade) to engage in the local community, showcase their green thumb and lean into their individual creativity in the Flower Show Youth Section of the show.

This year’s event will feature the following youth opportunities:

Preschool – Kindergarten

PRE-JUNIOR GARDENER (Begin no later than February 20): Any plant or plants grown by exhibitor from seed, root, or bulb in a single container. Container-grown plants must have been in the possession of the youth exhibitor for a minimum of sixty (60) days. Combination plantings must have been grown together for at least three (3) weeks. Accessories permitted.

PRE-JUNIOR FLOWER ARRANGEMENTS: An arrangement of fresh and/or dried plant material in any container. Need not be homegrown. Accessories permitted.

PRE-JUNIOR ZOO’S WHO: A single animal or many animals made exclusively of fresh fruits and/or vegetables. Toothpicks/skewers used to join pieces should be concealed and not used for legs, arms, antennae, etc. Cloves, raisins, and dried beans may be used for eyes, nose, mouth etc. Entrants may work individually or as a team as long as all members of the team are the same grade level. Accessories permitted.

PICTURE PLATES (Designed and prepared at school): Any dried seeds and/or dried beans glued to a standard 9-inch plain white paper plate to make a picture of an animal or plant scene; or a freeform design.

Junior Class (Grades 1-5)

JUNIOR GROWING PLANTS (Begin no later than February 20): Any plant or plants in single containers that have been in the exclusive possession and care of the exhibitor for at least two months prior to the flower show. Accessories permitted.

ZOO’S WHO: A single animal or many animals made exclusively of fresh fruits and/or vegetables. Toothpicks/skewers used to join pieces should be concealed and not used for legs, arms, antennae, etc. Cloves, raisins, and dried beans may be used for eyes, nose, mouth, etc. Entrants may work individually or as a team as long as all members of the team are the same grade level. Accessories permitted.

JUNIOR FLOWER ARRANGEMENTS: An arrangement of fresh and/or dried plant material in any container. Need not be homegrown. Accessories permitted.

JUNIOR MINIATURE ARRANGEMENTS: An arrangement of fresh and/or dried plant material in any container. Size of arrangement including container may not exceed 5″ x 5″ in any direction. Need not be homegrown. Accessories permitted.

Senior Class (Grades 6-8)

SENIOR GROWING PLANTS (Begin no later than February 20): Any plant or plants in single containers that have been in the exclusive possession and care of the exhibitor for at least two months prior to the flower show. Accessories permitted.

SENIOR FLOWER ARRANGEMENTS: An arrangement of fresh and/or dried plant material in any container. Need not be homegrown. Accessories permitted.

SENIOR MINIATURE ARRANGEMENTS: An arrangement of fresh and/or dried plant material in any container. Size of arrangement including container may not exceed 5″ x 5″ in any direction. Need not be homegrown. Accessories permitted.

For more information about Junior Woman’s Club membership, please visit https://www.coronadojuniorwomans.org/about-us. If you are interested in joining or want further information, please email: [email protected].





