Missing Military Helicopter Found; Search Underway for 5 U.S. Marines Onboard

A missing military helicopter has been found near Pine Valley, but the five U.S. Marines on board have not yet been found.

The helicopter was flying to Marine Corps Station Miramar on Feb. 6 when it was reported overdue. The empty aircraft was found at around 9 a.m. on Feb. 7, the Department of Defense reports.

Search and rescue is underway to locate the Marines, who were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The Marines were flying a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter during a routine training flight when they went missing. That same day, San Diego County was battered by a winter storm that prompted heavy rain, flash flood warnings, and a rare tornado warning in East County.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is managing search and rescue efforts through the Wing Operations Command Center and using ground and aviation assets. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and multiple federal, state, and local agencies are also involved.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.





