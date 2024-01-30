CHS Crochet Club Donates Handmade Hats to Generate Hope

On Jan. 24, 2024, members of the Coronado High School Crochet Club donated hats that they’d crocheted to the Generate Hope shelter for women in Coronado. Throughout the year the club has worked on crocheting the hats with the hopes of donating them to people to brighten their day. The 12 members of the club had been able to crochet approximately 20 hats.

Above, pictured near the Generate Hope home are CHS crochet club members Sofia Kelly, Olivia Armstrong, Dhara Jost and Jaya Jost; and a photo below of a few of their hats.

Generation Hope has a webpage for those interested in donating, including an easy link to an Amazon wish list: www.generatehope.org/in-kind- donations.

Thanks to Dhara Jost, current CHS sophomore, class of 2026, and Vice President CHS Crochet Club for this information.





