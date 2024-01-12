Friday, January 12, 2024
Islander Girls Water Polo Fall 7-5 to La Jolla in Rivalry League Match

2 min.
On Thursday, January 11, the Islander Girls Varsity Water Polo team hosted their first home game of the new year against their greatest rivalry in the Western League: La Jolla. It was a tightly contested matchup as neither team was able to pull away until the third quarter. 

The Coronado defense was strong that night and goalie Harper Gilbert recorded nine saves.

Goalie Harper Gilbert drives the ball in.

La Jolla was off to a hot start in the first period as they scored within the first thirty seconds, and they managed to tally another goal on the scoreboard within the next two minutes. Most teams would feel defeated by this upsetting start, but the Islanders were level-headed throughout the game. They’re known for their stamina and endurance and ability to kick it into high gear later on in the game.

After a well-timed assist from Sophia Kenny, Grace Miller laced the ball into the corner of the net and scored the first Islander goal. 

Grace Miller scored the first Islander goal of the night after a well-timed assist from Sophia Kenny.

Megan Ledgerwood had two shots on goal during the first period, but unfortunately the La Jolla goalie deflected both and ended the first period 2-1 Islander down. During the second, Ledgerwood had three more shots, including one penalty shot, but the La Jolla defense was nearly impenetrable.

Megan Ledgerwood recorded multiple shots on goal.

The Vikings scored and extended their lead 3-1, but Caraline Wastila hurled one right over the goalie’s reach to end the second at 3-2.

Caraline Wastila was the leading scorer of the night with three goals.

During the third, Kyla Granados nearly scored, but the ball missed the goal post by mere inches. She was a force to be reckoned with on defense and was key in keeping the ball out of Islander territory. 

Kyla Granados was a key player on the Islander defense.

La Jolla scored twice, extending their lead to 5-2. However, the Islanders wouldn’t let them run away with the win. After an assist from Ledgerwood, Wastila knocked one into the back of the net. 

Ledgerwood also had a goal of her own.

Ledgerwood adds a goal of her own to the scoreboard.

Wastila scored yet again as she outsmarted the Viking defense and popped one over the goalie’s head.

Unfortunately, La Jolla tallied two more goals to end the third period 7-5. 

Sophia Kenny passes to a teammate.

After a pep talk by coach Jesse Smith, the girls were eager to tie the game and force overtime. Neither team managed to score, however. And while Miller and Ledgerwood had two shots each, the La Jolla goalie performed well that night and didn’t let either score.

Although this wasn’t the outcome the Islanders were looking forward to, every loss is considered a learning opportunity. There were also some major takeaways from the game. Allie Ralston and Lucy Kenny were key on defense, and Gilbert was sharp as usual. 

Allie Ralston shoots.

The Islanders will host Cathedral at their next home game on Tuesday, January 16, where they look forward to carding their first league win of the season. 



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

