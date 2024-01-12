Friday, January 12, 2024
Coronado Historical Association Offers the Wine & Lecture Series Ticket

Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Association

The Coronado Historical Association invites you to purchase a Wine & Lecture series ticket, so you always have a seat at the latest installment of our popular lecture series. This ticket is the perfect chance to engage in local history and connect with your community!

Current members can pre-purchase a series of tickets for CHA’s January through May Wine & Lectures for $60 (a $15 savings!).

New members also can gain exclusive access to this series ticket for $120, which includes a one-year General/Family Membership to CHA (a $40 savings!).

Once the series tickets are purchased, they are non-transferable. You will be a VIP. Your name will be added to the will-call list, and no physical ticket is given or needed to check-in.

LIST OF EVENTS INCLUDE:



Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Associationhttps://coronadohistory.org/

