Nita Prose: In-Person Luncheon with the Author – Jan. 24

2 min.
Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Library

Coronado Public Library, in partnership with the Friends of Coronado Public Library and Warwick’s bookstore, will host Nita Prose for an intimate luncheon with the author as well as a signing of her new book, The Mystery Guest: A Maid Novel.

The $40 ticket includes lunch and a hardcover copy of the book. Proceeds support free programs at the library such as lectures, workshops, classes, concerts and children’s programs. The talk will be followed by a Q&A session and a chance to have the author sign books. This event is in partnership with Warwick’s Bookstore. To purchase tickets and reserve your seat, please at cplevents.org. Don’t delay – seating is limited!

Nita Prose is the author of the mystery novel The Maid, which has sold over 1 million copies worldwide and was published in more than forty countries. A #1 New York Times bestseller and a Good Morning America Book Club pick, The Maid won the Ned Kelly Award for International Crime Fiction, the Fingerprint Award for Debut Novel of the Year, the Anthony Award for Best First Novel, and the Barry Award for Best First Mystery. The Maid was also an Edgar Award finalist for Best Novel. Nita Prose lives in Toronto, Canada, in a house that is only moderately clean.

About The Mystery Guest: 

Molly Gray is not like anyone else. With her flair for cleaning and proper etiquette, she has risen through the ranks of the glorious five-star Regency Grand Hotel to become the esteemed Head Maid. But just as her life reaches a pinnacle state of perfection, her world is turned upside down when J. D. Grimthorpe, the world-renowned mystery author, drops dead―very dead―on the hotel’s tearoom floor.

When Detective Stark, Molly’s old foe, investigates the author’s unexpected demise, it becomes clear that this death was murder most foul. Suspects abound, and everyone wants to know: Who killed J. D. Grimthorpe? Was it Lily, the new Maid-in-Training? Or was it Serena, the author’s secretary? Could Mr. Preston, the hotel’s beloved doorman, be hiding something? And is Molly really as innocent as she seems?

As the high-profile death threatens the hotel’s pristine reputation, Molly knows she alone holds the key to unlocking the killer’s identity. But that key is buried deep in her past, as long ago, she knew J. D. Grimthorpe. Molly begins to comb her memory for clues, revisiting her childhood and the mysterious Grimthorpe mansion where she and her dearly departed Gran once worked side by side. With the entire hotel under investigation, Molly must solve the mystery posthaste. Because if there’s one thing she knows for sure, it’s that secrets don’t stay buried forever.



Coronado Public Library
https://coronadolibrary.org

