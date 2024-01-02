Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Education

Semester 1, Year 2 at EF Academy Pasadena has Wrapped!

2 min.
Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner

The first semester of EF Academy Pasadena’s second year has officially wrapped. Students from 26 countries have made their way safely home for winter break, and now the campus reflects on the many initiatives we launched this semester and the programs we’ve grown.

EF AcademyThis semester, we have recently launched our Innovation and Impact program, begun a robotics team, put on our first play, created our first competitive sports teams, and our first senior class has submitted their college applications.

In EF Academy Pasadena’s second school year, we have created a new signature program, Innovation and Impact! This program allows students to put hands-on learning into action and practice their design thinking to create a project surrounding a UN Sustainable development goal. Our student groups have started strong by researching the effectiveness of reef-safe sunscreen, creating a bike rental program from their peers on campus, and working on hosting a flea market on campus for local community members and students.

EF AcademyThis upcoming spring semester, we look forward to our robotics team joining their first competition. The robotics team has been diligent about their forthcoming competition with First Robotics later in our second semester.

In November, our performing arts department put on its first play, She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen! Students worked many weeks to learn lines, perfect stage blocking, create and build sets, and make costumes. Our talented cast and crew put on four performances of the production for fellow EF Academy students, faculty, staff, families, and community members.

Our Athletics program has officially launched this semester. This semester, girls’ volleyball, co-ed cross country, boys’ basketball, boys’ soccer, and girls’ basketball teams have made history by being the first members of these teams. Athletics has been an excellent community-building program for our campus. In our spring season, we look forward to watching our first EF Academy boys’ volleyball team, girls’ beach volleyball team, and co-ed badminton team compete.

EF AcademyThe class of 2024 will be our first graduating class at EF Academy Pasadena! Our first senior class has been working hard with their University and Academic Counselors to submit their college applications. Our students and University and Academic Counselors have spent the semester researching the best fit for our seniors, and we have already had some college acceptances! We cannot wait to see where our seniors will choose to continue their academic journeys.

From launching our new signature program, Innovation and Impact, to our first college acceptances in semester 1, we look forward to an eventful and historic second semester at EF Academy Pasadena! We will perform our first musical, compete in our first robotics competition, grow our college acceptance list, and graduate our first senior class!

Learn more



Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner
Learn more about promoting your news and offerings to readers of The Coronado Times. https://coronadotimes.com/advertise/

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Bill Lemei Will Wish Coronado High a Bittersweet Goodbye and Leave a Legacy of a Love for Physics

Education

CUSD Update: New Officers Elected, Budget Challenges Reflect Declining Enrollment and Changes at State Level

Education

CoSA Senior Wins Prestigious National YoungArts Award

Education

Coronado NJROTC Cadets Compete at SOCAL Aerial Drone Competition

Education

Coronado High School FTC Robotics Team Starting Off Strong

Education

CHS Juniors and Seniors Participate in Impactful “Every 15 Minutes” Program

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Unleashing Business Success: The Southern California Advantage

People

Coronado Arts Academy – Meet the Founders, Tara and Frank Ralls

Dining

Bluewater Boathouse Lures Seafood Fans with Lobster Tastings + Wine Pairings – Nov. 14 & Dec. 12

Community News

Hotel del Coronado Celebrates 2023 Holidays with “A Twenties Holiday Affair”

Education

EF Academy Pasadena to Offer Three Full Ride EF Academy Community Scholarships to Local Day Students

Education

Go EF Academy! First Fall Sports Season Wraps Up

More Local News

Avenue of Heroes: John Douglas McArthur

Military

Coronado Crime Report: Burglaries & Traffic Accidents (12/16-12/22)

Crime

Navy Housing Allowance Will Increase for Most, but Decrease for E1-E4 Sailors

Military

Islander Girls Basketball Plays Strong D Versus Sweetwater in a Tough Loss

Sports

Avenue of Heroes: Arthur Paine McArthur

Military

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

New California Housing Laws Aimed to Streamline Building Process Take Effect...