Preserving Coronado’s Rich History: Join CHA’s Island Icons Program! Orientation Jan. 11

The Coronado Historical Association (CHA) is excited to unveil a unique opportunity for volunteers to become an integral part of the Island Icons program. This initiative captures and celebrates the stories of Coronado’s most cherished individuals through special interviews conducted by dedicated CHA volunteers.

The Island Icons program is the result of a special archival project led by CHA volunteers. Rooted in the association’s commitment to being the primary hub for community history in Coronado, this initiative showcases monthly interviews with community-nominated Coronado icons. These individuals, often seniors with a wealth of life experiences, share personal memories and insights, contributing to the living history of Coronado.

The interviews are recorded for CHA’s extensive archives, featured in articles within Coronado Magazine, and added to CHA’s Icon wall. By capturing the essence of these Island Icons, the project preserves the personal histories that might otherwise be lost over time.

If you have a passion for meticulously gathering details, enjoy meaningful conversations, can craft compelling narratives, and have the ability to prompt insightful questions, then the Island Icons program is perfect for you. Volunteers play a crucial role in ensuring the success of this initiative by conducting interviews and subsequently crafting 500-800 word articles.

CHA is hosting an orientation and training session on Thursday, January 11, at 2 pm in the Coronado Historical Association’s lecture hall for anyone interested in volunteering for this project. This session will equip volunteers with the necessary skills and insights needed to excel in this unique role.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer for the Island Icons program, sign up by emailing Will Steinfield at [email protected], calling 619-435-7242, or visiting CHA’s website. If you’re already a CHA volunteer, let us know of your interest in this exciting project.

This project is ideally suited for individuals who are passionate about preserving history, enjoy engaging in conversations, and are comfortable writing articles within the specified word count. Whether you’re an existing CHA volunteer or looking to join our community, the Island Icons program provides a unique and fulfilling opportunity to contribute to the rich tapestry of Coronado’s history.

Don't miss out on the chance to be part of this meaningful endeavor – join the Island Icons program and help us ensure that Coronado's unique stories are cherished for generations to come!






