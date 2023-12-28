Coronado Democratic Club Meeting: How to Talk Politics – Jan. 13

On Saturday, Jan. 13, Marc Meyer, Director of Operations at the National Conflict Resolution Center (NCRC), will present a thought provoking program on civil discussions of political issues. This interactive, informative program is the topic of the Coronado Democratic Club’s meeting and is open to all regardless of party registration.

Sat., Jan. 13, 2024, 4 pm

Winn Room, Coronado Public Library

640 Orange Ave, Coronado

How can we discuss hot-button issues with civility? Marc will use NCRC’s Code of Civil Discourse as a guide to facilitating respectful discussions of opposing views.

Marc Meyer is an experienced mediator and trainer. Since joining NCRC in 2006, he has been a small claims court mediator, hearing officer and has managed NCRC’s Community and Campus training initiatives. Marc plays a pivotal role in the growth of NCRC’s training initiatives by being the primary driver of creating systems to manage the exponential growth. Marc has helped to lead the organization from conducting twenty-five trainings per year to now conducting over six hundred trainings annually. He also spends considerable time delivering NCRC’s premier training courses. He has conducted over 200 training sessions both locally and internationally.

As we enter this election year, it is important to focus on the most productive ways to communicate with those who hold opposing political views. We face serious problems which demand serious discussions for the benefit of our community. Whether discussions are among family and friends or at public meetings, it is important to recognize that there is a way to discuss even the most hot button topics in a productive, civil way. Marc will engage the audience in some exercises to demonstrate the ART of Communication on issues that may tend to divide us.

