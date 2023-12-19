Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Armchair Piloting over Southern Africa – Jan. 10

In September 2022, Coronadans Vicki Schwebach and Pamela Salisbury had the adventure of a lifetime when they flew a small plane over Southern Africa. Come hear about, and experience, this unique flight from your chair in “Piloting Through South Africa,” the January 10 installment of the Spreckels Center’s popular Armchair Travel series.

Theirs is a story too good not to tell. Schwebach and Salisbury bring with them the close aerial views of rugged, majestic landscape and magnificent animals of South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe. This 90-minute armchair flight includes snacks and beverages.

The fare is $6 for residents, and $8 for nonresidents and all on evening of entry. Doors open at 6 pm and the presentation begins at 6:30 pm. Register online at coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call the Spreckels Center at 619-522-7343, or stop by the front desk at 1010 Seventh St. Reservations are preferred.



