“A Very Special Christmas Tree” – Dec. 21

Because of generous donors, Mrs. Buchanan’s Dancers are able to perform “A Very Special Christmas Tree” as a gift to the community this holiday season. Written expressly for children, this 45-50 minute show emphasizes the importance of kindness and sharing. All are welcome to enjoy these lovely performers.

No tickets are necessary. Families are invited for the Dec. 21, 7 pm show at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 D Avenue.

The performance will be narrated by Coronado High School Principal Karin Mellina.





