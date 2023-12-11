Monday, December 11, 2023
New Time Slot for Zumba Gold at the Spreckels Center in 2024

City of Coronado
If you like to get low-impact aerobic exercise while dancing to irresistible Latin, world, and pop rhythms, give Zumba Gold at the John D. Spreckels Center a try. Good for body and soul, Zumba Gold moves to a new time in 2024, 10:30-11:20 am every Tuesday.

While this class is a workout as well as a good time, the intensity is up to the participants. Class will be taught standing but the option to use a chair to reduce strain on knees and joints is also available.

The monthly fee for this class is $60 for residents and $65 for nonresidents. A drop-in option is available for $15. To register online, go to www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call the Spreckels Center at 619-522-7343, or stop by the front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.

 



