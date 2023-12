Coronado MainStreet is hosting a “second” shop small Saturday in Coronado on December 9. Enjoy music and entertainment as you shop your way through the business district. Local retailers will tempt you with new finds or new deals and be handing out stickers for your Shopping Passport so you can enter to win Coronado Currency or tickets for the 2024 (first annual) Sip ‘n’ Shop.

Look for your passport in the Dec. 6 issue of the Eagle Journal or pick one up at a local retailer on Dec. 9.