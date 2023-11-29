Wine & Lecture: Historic Sacred Architecture Unveiled with Rev. Dr. Mark Hargreaves – Dec. 14

You are Invited to CHA’s Special December Wine & Lecture

Historic Sacred Architecture Unveiled with Rev. Dr. Mark Hargreaves

The Coronado Historical Association (CHA) is honored to host author Rev. Dr. Mark Hargreaves of St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla as the speaker at the final installment of the popular 2023 Wine & Lecture series. CHA’s lectures cover a wide range of fascinating historical topics from Coronado and the greater San Diego area. During this upcoming event, Dr. Hargreaves will introduce the audience to the history of sacred architecture in Coronado and San Diego. Guests will receive highlights from the reverend’s latest book, The Sacred Architecture of Irving J. Gill.

This lecture will review local architectural history where virtually every major movement of the 20th century is represented. This spectrum of incredible building styles is most evident in the evolution of churches and other sacred buildings. San Diego and Coronado building sites have been the canvas for many famous architects. Some of these architects are well known nationally, such as Irving J. Gill, as well as Richard Neutra and Charles Moore. However, others were admired for their spectacular designs locally, such as Rob Wellington Quigley and Robert Mosher. The talk will give insight into these architectural trends in broad strokes as well as delve into the work of Dr. Hargreave’s first architectural muse and focal point of his book, Irving J. Gill.

In his book, Dr. Hargreaves teaches us that, “All buildings speak to us in certain ways, whether they are sacred or not, but sacred buildings particularly are able to speak to the people who are inside … they are designed to communicate.” Join us for this fascinating examination of sacred architecture in our community at CHA’s Wine & Lecture on December 14.

The event will be held in the lecture hall of the Coronado Historical Association at 1100 Orange Avenue. A wine and cheese reception will begin at 5:30 pm followed by the program at 6 pm. CHA is honored to host this informative program, and tickets are almost sold out. No walk-ups will be able to be accommodated for the event. Tickets for this event and all future events are available at coronadohistory.org, by calling 619-435-7242, or in person at the CHA Store on Orange Avenue.





