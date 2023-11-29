Wednesday, November 29, 2023
History

Wine & Lecture: Historic Sacred Architecture Unveiled with Rev. Dr. Mark Hargreaves – Dec. 14

2 min.
Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Association

You are Invited to CHA’s Special December Wine & Lecture
Historic Sacred Architecture Unveiled with Rev. Dr. Mark Hargreaves

The Coronado Historical Association (CHA) is honored to host author Rev. Dr. Mark Hargreaves of St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla as the speaker at the final installment of the popular 2023 Wine & Lecture series. CHA’s lectures cover a wide range of fascinating historical topics from Coronado and the greater San Diego area. During this upcoming event, Dr. Hargreaves will introduce the audience to the history of sacred architecture in Coronado and San Diego. Guests will receive highlights from the reverend’s latest book, The Sacred Architecture of Irving J. Gill.

First Church of Christ Scientist in Coronado, designed by Irving GIll. 1924. Coronado Historical Association Collection.

This lecture will review local architectural history where virtually every major movement of the 20th century is represented. This spectrum of incredible building styles is most evident in the evolution of churches and other sacred buildings. San Diego and Coronado building sites have been the canvas for many famous architects. Some of these architects are well known nationally, such as Irving J. Gill, as well as Richard Neutra and Charles Moore. However, others were admired for their spectacular designs locally, such as Rob Wellington Quigley and Robert Mosher. The talk will give insight into these architectural trends in broad strokes as well as delve into the work of Dr. Hargreave’s first architectural muse and focal point of his book, Irving J. Gill.

Rev. Dr. Mark Hargreaves of St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla.

In his book, Dr. Hargreaves teaches us that, “All buildings speak to us in certain ways, whether they are sacred or not, but sacred buildings particularly are able to speak to the people who are inside … they are designed to communicate.” Join us for this fascinating examination of sacred architecture in our community at CHA’s Wine & Lecture on December 14.

The event will be held in the lecture hall of the Coronado Historical Association at 1100 Orange Avenue. A wine and cheese reception will begin at 5:30 pm followed by the program at 6 pm. CHA is honored to host this informative program, and tickets are almost sold out. No walk-ups will be able to be accommodated for the event. Tickets for this event and all future events are available at coronadohistory.org, by calling 619-435-7242, or in person at the CHA Store on Orange Avenue.

 

The Sacred Architecture of Irving J. Gill by Rev. Dr. Mark Hargreaves.



Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Associationhttps://coronadohistory.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Reviving History: Celebrating the 100th Birthday of Coronado’s Beloved Model T Laundry Truck – Dec. 9

Community News

After Years of Individual Property Review, City May Use Survey to Inform Historical Property Designation Decisions

History

League of Wives Memorial Project Targets #GivingTuesday to Reach Funding Goal

Community

Step Back in Time at Coronado Historical Association’s 100th Birthday Block Party!

Education

Take A Veteran to School Day – Coronado Middle School’s Beautiful Tribute to Veterans

History

CHA to Explore Local SEAL History – Nov. 16

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Exploring Coronado’s Hidden Treasures: The Open Collections Workshop at the Coronado Historical Association

Community News

Preserving the Past, Nourishing the Future: Coronado Historical Association’s Annual Fall Collections Benefit Luncheon – Oct. 24

Community News

CHA to Hold a Community Collecting Day: African American History – Oct. 13

History

CHA Presents Wine & Lecture: “Designing Hollywood: How the Studio Wardrobe Department Created the Image Of Golden Age Movie Stars” – Oct. 19

History

Spreckels Society Summer Donor Thank You Party: A Celebration of Heritage

History

“Open Doors” Exhibit Closes with Heartfelt Reception

More Local News

Coronado Receives $150,000 from State for Public Library Updates

City of Coronado

Naval Base Gate Closures Cause Traffic Congestion and Frustration [Update – Base Changes Gate Closures to Relieve Congestion]

City of Coronado

Jean Louise Watson (1927-2023)

Obituaries

After Years of Individual Property Review, City May Use Survey to Inform Historical Property Designation Decisions

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Celebrates 65 Years

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Activism Book Club’s Annual Holiday Book Drive Returns – Through Dec....