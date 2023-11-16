Thursday, November 16, 2023
Holidays at Loews Coronado Bay Resort 2023

Consider a holiday celebration at Loews Coronado Bay Resort.

Sleigh Bell Social Resort Lighting

Enjoy a magical evening of festive cheer at Loews Coronado Bay on November 30. The Sleigh Bell Social is the resort’s annual holiday celebration (with a new name this year!) featuring a festive countdown to the resort lighting with the help of Santa and local school carolers, as well as sweet treats, holiday crafts, gingerbread beach house displays made in partnership with local non-profit organizations, and more family-fun festivities. The event begins at 5:30 PM, and is free and open to the public.

Silent Night Duffy Cruise

Both locals and resort guests are invited to view the twinkling holiday lights as they shimmer across San Diego Bay in this private chartered nighttime cruise through the Loews Coronado Bay Marina and nearby Coronado Cays. Enhance your experience with cozy treats, including hot cocoa, cookies and wine for an even more festive light-seeing experience. Silent Night Duffy Cruise is available December 1-31, every Thursday through Sunday from 5 to 8pm for 50-minute Duffy rides. Rates start at $265 for up to 6 people. Reservations can be made by calling the resort’s Marina office at 619-424-4455.

Christmas Day at Crown Landing

Loews will host a special dining experience on Christmas Day from 12 to 9 pm. Executive Chef Jesse Llapitan will feature a lavish seafood and Pho noodle buffet, steak, lobster and mushroom risotto main dishes followed by a decadent dessert spread with bouche de noel and crème brulee. On property, there will also be specialty Sweet Sips holiday cocktails at Cays Lounge, festive movies with hot cocoa and warm cookies in The Studio, chartered Silent Night Duffy Cruise light-seeing experience in the Loews Marina, and more family-fun festivities. Christmas Day dinner is $95 per adult, $29 per child, while children five and under dine free. Reservations available on Resy.

Cays Lounge at Loews Coronado Bay Resort (Photo courtesy of Loews Coronado Bay Resort)



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

