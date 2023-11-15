Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Community News

Holiday Book Signing for “Taking Turns” – Dec. 1

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

While heading into town for the holiday parade, stop by Fair Trade Decor and get a copy of children’s book “Taking Turns” signed by local author Marianne Blackstone Tabner. Fair Trade Decor is located at 828 Orange Ave; Marianne will be there from 3 to 4:30 pm.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Gingerbread House Decorating – Dec. 1

Business

California Transit Association Elects New Chair, San Diego MTS CEO Sharon Cooney

Community News

A Dazzling Celebration Encompasses Coronado’s 48th Annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Spectacle

Community News

CSF Island Paradise Gala & Tiki Club Raises Record-Breaking Amount for Coronado’s Public Schools

Community News

Ride the Lights 2023 – Dec. 10

Community News

FOCUS Holiday Boutique – Nov. 18

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Travel

Officials Sign Steel Beam to Celebrate Completion of Airport’s New Terminal 1 Steel Structure

Dining

Thanksgiving at Crown Landing Restaurant at Loews Coronado Bay Resort – Nov. 23

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Robert A. Breglio, Jr.

Uncategorized

Dig in the Dirt – Nov. 15

Community News

Ride the Lights 2023 – Dec. 10

Community News

FOCUS Holiday Boutique – Nov. 18

More Local News

Avenue of Heroes: Robert A. Breglio, Jr.

Military

A Dazzling Celebration Encompasses Coronado’s 48th Annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Spectacle

Community News

Islander Girls’ Cross Country Team Advances to State Meet

Sports

Islander Boys Water Polo Crowned 2023 Division I Champions

Sports

Take A Veteran to School Day – Coronado Middle School’s Beautiful Tribute to Veterans

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Gingerbread House Decorating – Dec. 1