Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Gingerbread House Decorating – Dec. 1

A Sweet Tradition Continues: QualCraft Construction’s 9th Annual Event

Coronado residents and families are in for a delightful treat as QualCraft Construction proudly presents its 9th Annual Gingerbread House Decorating event. This cherished local tradition has become a hallmark of the holiday season on the island, bringing joy and creativity to families and kids of all ages. On Friday, Dec. 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm (coinciding with the annual Holiday Parade), the doors of QualCraft’s workshop will open to welcome eager participants to design their very own ginger-homes.

Mike, the owner of QualCraft Construction, shares his excitement for the event, saying, “It’s so fun to have local youth come in who remember coming to this event as a kid.” This event has become a heartwarming occasion that bridges generations, allowing parents to pass down the tradition to their children, all while fostering a sense of community spirit. With gingerbread, frosting, and a colorful array of candies at their disposal, participants can let their imaginations run wild as they craft their gingerbread masterpieces. It’s not just about decorating houses; it’s about creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of a tradition that brings Coronado families together during the holiday season. Join us at QualCraft Construction’s Gingerbread House Decorating party, and let your creativity shine!

1003 Isabella Ave.
5:30 – 7:30 pm
December 1, 2023



