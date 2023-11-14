Tuesday, November 14, 2023
FOCUS Holiday Boutique – Nov. 18

Kick of the holiday season at the Annual FOCUS Holiday Boutique at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club.

Saturday November 18th from 9am – 2 pm
Enjoy shopping from over 40 local artisans
Admission is just $10 at the door

Refreshments will be available as well as a complimentary glass of champagne for your shopping pleasure.

CCYC will be offering their famous Taco Bar on the lawn.

Hosted by FOCUS and CCYC Coronado Cays Yacht Club, the 2023 FOCUS Holiday Boutique will include a vast assortment of clothing, jewelry, food, baby items, books, beauty supplies, artwork, home decor, accessories, cosmetics, gifts, and much, much more for purchase.

  • Your $10 Entry Fee includes a champagne cocktail, coffee, pastries and snacks while you browse.
  • A separate Taco bar and full drink bar are available all day.
  • All proceeds support disadvantaged San Diego children.

Questions? Contact FOCUS at: [email protected]

FOCUS
Bringing hope and help to San Diego’s most vulnerable children since 1982.
www.focus-sdkids.org



