Community News

Coronado Artisans Alley – Dec. 2

CORONADO BAND & CHOIR BOOSTERS
PRESENT

The 51st annual Coronado Artisans Alley Craft Fair

Find more than 140 vendors selling a wide selection of homemade crafts and unique holiday gifts, food vendors, and live performances by the Coronado Elementary, Middle and High School Bands and Choirs!

Saturday December 2, 2023
9am – 3pm

Village Elementary School
Entrance on H Avenue between 6th and 7th Streets

Donation suggested upon entry, which includes a raffle ticket! 

Additional raffle tickets available for purchase.

All proceeds from the fair support the Coronado Band & Choir Boosters!

 



