Coronado Artisans Alley – Dec. 2

CORONADO BAND & CHOIR BOOSTERS
PRESENT
The 51st annual Coronado Artisans Alley Craft Fair
Find more than 140 vendors selling a wide selection of homemade crafts and unique holiday gifts, food vendors, and live performances by the Coronado Elementary, Middle and High School Bands and Choirs!
Saturday December 2, 2023
9am – 3pm
Village Elementary School
Entrance on H Avenue between 6th and 7th Streets
Donation suggested upon entry, which includes a raffle ticket!
Additional raffle tickets available for purchase.
All proceeds from the fair support the Coronado Band & Choir Boosters!