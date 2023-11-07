Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Bluewater Boathouse Lures Seafood Fans with Lobster Tastings + Wine Pairings – Nov. 14 & Dec. 12

Bluewater Boathouse's Second Tuesday Tasting series will feature Lobster & Wine pairings in November and December in honor of the holidays.

The over-the-water Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill in the former Hotel del Coronado boathouse in Coronado is tempting fresh seafood fans with special, lobster-themed Second Tuesday Tastings with wine pairings during each course in November and December 2023.

On the second Tuesday of every month, they offer a seasonally fresh fish or shellfish uniquely prepared by Bluewater chefs and hand-paired with a local or international wine, draft beer or sake. The tastings, which feature wine pairings during each course, are intended to introduce on-trend new fish varieties and preparations, and the events regularly sell-out.

Bluewater Lobster lovers pot pieFor the Nov. 14 Second Tuesday Tasting, Bluewater chefs will pair a special handmade, oven-baked Lobster Pot Pie – featuring succulent Maine lobster meat, potato, red bell pepper and onion in a cream filling with a crusty pastry topping – with a Joseph Drouhin Macon Villages Chardonnay from France. Diners also get their choice of a Caesar or garden salad, or a cup of Bluewater’s housemade New England or Manhattan chowder, to enjoy with a pour of Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand.

The Nov. 14 two-course feast with two wine pairings is $70 per person or $55 for registered Bluewater eCrew members (register for free here), a savings of $15.

Four weeks later at the Dec. 12 Second Tuesday Tasting, the lobster theme continues with California Spiny Lobster “Puerto Nuevo” Style served with a Trefethen Oak Knoll Chardonnay from Napa Valley. Plump, 1¼-pound  lobsters from local waters are split and flat-grilled with garlic and butter and served with marble potatoes and green beans. Participants will start their meal with their choice of a Caesar or garden salad, or a cup of Bluewater’s popular New England or Manhattan chowder to pair with a glass of Rusack Ballard Canyon Sauvignon Blanc Estate Reserve.

The Dec. 12 two-course celebration with a wine pairing for each course is $110 per person or $85 for registered Bluewater eCrew members (register for free here), a savings of $25.

Reservations are encouraged for seatings starting 5:30pm.

Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill
1701 Strand Way, Coronado
619-435-0155



Learn more about promoting your news and offerings to readers of The Coronado Times. https://coronadotimes.com/advertise/

