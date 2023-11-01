Coronado Businesses Embrace the Halloween Spirit with Costumes and Candy

Thousands of children venture to Orange Avenue from far and wide to enjoy Halloween as ‘Mainstreet Goes Ghostly,’ but it is the local businesses and their staff who bring the real spirit of Halloween to Coronado. From the window designs on storefronts to the costumed staff as they share smiles and candy with families on Halloween, Coronado businesses go above and beyond to make Halloween Spooktacular.

On this particular day, it is is not only the Coronado Candy Factory that hands out sweets and treats – everyone joins in.

Coronado Pediatric Dentistry hands out toothbrushes and offers a candy buy back to protect children’s teeth from the abundance of sugar they will have.

Little Frenchie offered cocktails to help parents endure the kiddos on sugar highs and walking the crowded streets in costumes.

Even some businesses off the beaten path participated. Garage Buona Forchetta went all out decorating their business and offered free desserts to diners who dressed up.

Water and Sports Physical Therapy made their patients laugh as they all wore costumes of different fast food icons.

Mayor Bailey made the rounds greeting people, and many locals enjoyed watching the show while dining at outdoor venues.

Like the many traditions celebrated in Coronado, from the Fourth of July festivities to the Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting, Halloween is done right and brings joy (and sweets) to all those that join in the fun.





