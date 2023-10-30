Monday, October 30, 2023
Sports

Islander Cross Country Team Takes to the Track at Hoka Postal

2 min.
George Green
George Green

Back in the day, before we had instant online results, Track and Field News would run a 2-mile Postal competition towards the end of the cross country season. Schools would “post” via snail mail their fastest 2-mile times, and T&F News would compile the results and rank the top teams in the nation. This annual competition ran from the 1960s to the late 1980s.

For the last ten years, the shoe company Hoka has brought that tradition back with today’s technology. Hoka sponsors a series of 2-mile affiliated meets around the country but also accepts club results from events with three or more teams participating. The local affiliated meet was held at University City High School last Saturday, with over 750 runners competing in eighteen 2-mile races, starting with the slower heats at 2:30 and the fastest heat at 8:45. Coaches had submitted estimates of how fast their athletes could run two miles on the track and the races were seeded accordingly. Although not all of our runners ran in the same race, I compiled the results for our runners and submitted them to Hoka for a State and National ranking.

Gwynne Letcher (second from left) and Morgan Maske (left) at the start of their race at Hoka Postal

Our girls’ scoring team (top five) was Morgan Maske, with a time of 12:23, Gwynne Letcher (12:36), Carly DeVore (12:37), Nadia Roos (12:56), and Maesan Everitt (13:20). The pusher was Stefanie Romero. The cumulative times from the top five girls ranks us 30th in California and 92nd nationwide. California is one of the most competitive states. Considering these ranks are not based on division, grade level, or school size, these are pretty good results for four freshmen and one sophomore (Maske).

Our top finisher for the boys was senior Rafael Roos, with a time of 10:20. Sophomore Nathan Ayan had the next best time with a mark of 10:46, followed by Jack Letcher (11:17), Xavier Marsh (11:39), and Tyler Horton (12:07). The other finishers in order were Jack Shumaker, Austin LitteralOscar Alicandri, Carlos Pulido, Philippe Solla, and Oliver Surdykowski.

Start of one of the boys’ races at Hoka. L-R: Philippe Solla, Oscar Alicandri, Austin Litteral, Tyler Horton, Oliver Surdykowski

Our next race will be the league finals on November 2 where all our runners will compete. The CIF championships are on November 11, where only seven boys and seven girls from each team are allowed. Our girls’ team may qualify for the state meet in Fresno on November 25. They must place among the top three teams in our division at the CIF Championships to advance.



George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

CBVA Hosts Halloween Classic Juniors Beach Volleyball Tournament at Central Beach

Sports

Islander Girls Tennis Wins Thrillers, Culminates Successful Season as CIF D2 Finalists

Sports

Powerhouse College Tennis Coming to Coronado: Free Event Nov. 3-5

Sports

Islander Cross Country Competes at Jaguar Invite in Escondido

People

Coronado’s Tennis Event for San Diego Youth a Success

Sports

Underdog Islander Volleyball Nearly Pulls Off Upset Against Scripps Ranch

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Cross Country Runs Mt. Carmel Invite and Takes Home Frosh Win

Sports

Islander Cross Country Competes at the Cumming/Latham Invite

Sports

Islander Cross Country Competes at Raven Invite

Sports

Islander Cross Country Opens Season at Wolf Pack Invite

Sports

Islander Cross Country Adds Depth for 2023 Season

Community News

Crown City Classic Training Run – June 17

More Local News

Two Coronado Friends Take Creative Costume Pairs to the Next Level

People

CBVA Hosts Halloween Classic Juniors Beach Volleyball Tournament at Central Beach

Community News

Large Torrey Pine Branch Falls on Library Lawn, Taking Down Parts of Nearby Trees

Community News

Islander Girls Tennis Wins Thrillers, Culminates Successful Season as CIF D2 Finalists

Sports

Powerhouse College Tennis Coming to Coronado: Free Event Nov. 3-5

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Two Coronado Friends Take Creative Costume Pairs to the Next Level