CBVA Hosts Halloween Classic Juniors Beach Volleyball Tournament at Central Beach

The California Beach Volleyball Association (CBVA) held their Halloween Classic Junior Beach Volleyball Tournament and costume contest at Coronado’s Central Beach Sunday, October 29th. The tournament included Girls 12 and under and 14 and under, as well as Boys and Girls both 16 and 18 and under. Prior to the start of the tournament, teams who dressed up for the Halloween costume contest paraded past the voting booth. From unicorns to dinosaurs, Karens to Minions, the two-person teams went all out with their costumes.

The lineup of costumes was impressive.

Sumo Wrestlers were an early favorite, Santa and Mrs. Claus offered cookies, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had many chuckling, but when all had marched by, the talented duo of Carly Hixson and Sam Herman who dressed as ‘rednecks’ took the top prize. Herman is committed to play beach volleyball next year at the University of Southern California and Hixson will bring her talents to UC Berkeley. Second place went to U14 girls Olivia Karvelis and Lauren Shammer who dressed up as ‘The Karens’ and had people laughing as they complained the whole way past the judges table. In third place, U16 team Morgan Ritter and Mika Bryant dressed up as a camel. Fun was had by all prior to the launch of the tournament.

The Winners of the Costume Contest Left to right – The Karens – Olivia Karvelis and Lauren Shammer, The Rednecks – Carly Hickson and Sam Herman, and the Camel – Morgan Ritter and Mika Bryant.
The dancing unicorns made everyone laugh.

After the costume contest inners were chosen, play began. From 9:30 am until 4 pm, the teams battled it on the sand. The spectators shared that Coronado is one of their favorite venues for the Juniors events as the sand is nice and the location is clean and safe. The Halloween event moved to Coronado’s Central Beach this year from Ocean Beach where it has been held in the past. The level of play was impressive and the weather was perfect for the event.

The winners for the Halloween Classic were:
Girls 18U – Samantha Herman & Carly Hixson (The big winners for the costume contest)
Girls 16U – Nariah Johnson & Baylee Wilson
Girls 14U – Chandler Short & Summer Tukua
Girls 12U – Makala Tukua & Autumn Tukua
Boys 18U – Tanner Cummings & Chase Estrin
Boys 16U – Benjamin Sauerwine & Luca Valdivia
For more information on the California Beach Volleyball Association visit their website at www.cbva.com.

 

 



Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University.

